Manchester Thunder re-sign Eleanor Cardwell for 2020 Superleague season

Eleanor Cardwell will remain at Manchester Thunder until at least 2021

Superleague champions Manchester Thunder have re-signed England's Eleanor Cardwell for the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old shooter, who re-joined Thunder from Severn Stars last year, has signed a two-year deal at the club she rose through the youth ranks.

Cardwell follows fellow returning players Laura Malcolm and Kathryn Turner and new addition Ashleigh Neal as Thunder target their fourth Superleague title.

"I'm so excited for this upcoming season and to see how we can build on the last and try and reclaim the Superleague title," Cardwell said.

Cardwell is already looking forward to the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship, featuring the eight best Superleague teams, returns to London's Copper Box Arena on October 12.



"First of all we've got the Fast5 this autumn during which we will be able to show off our flair and why we won last year's Superleague title."

New England head coach Jess Thirlby named Cardwell, who came on in the final minutes of Thunder's Grand Final win against Wasps, in their 25-player full-time squad last month.

"What an end to the 2019 season from Eleanor as she showed beyond any doubt how integral she was to our Championship-winning team," Thunder's director of netball Karen Greig added.

"She grew throughout the season for us and developed key partnerships within the attacking unit.



"I'm so happy to have such an influential and calm key moment player back on board and looking forward to building further with her into the coming season."