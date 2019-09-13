Manchester Thunder bolster Superleague squad with double signing

Joyce Mvula has agreed a new deal with Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder's squad for the defence of their Vitality Netball Superleague title will be boosted by two of Malawi's leading netballers.

Instrumental shooter Joyce Mvula, the 2019 fans' player of the season across Superleague, will return to the Black and Yellows for a fourth season.

She will be joined by her fellow Malawian, defender Lauren Ngwira, who joins the Superleague champions from London Pulse.

Joyce and Lauren were part of the Malawi Queens squad for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool this summer and were influential at opposite ends of the court in securing a sixth-placed finish for the African side.

Thunder's Director of Netball Karen Greig said: "I am so excited to have Joyce back with us for 2020 and for her to be joined at the other end of court by Lauren.

"Joyce has developed so much in her time at Thunder and securing her shooting skills for the new season is a huge boost as we look to defend our title, especially as I know her performances have been noticed across the netballing world.

Thunder's Grand Final victory means that they go into the new season as the ones to beat

"With our legendary defender Kerry Almond retiring, I had a big gap to fill in defence and Lauren was the outstanding candidate. She makes her presence felt on court and will be pivotal to our performances next year.

"I'm excited to see Joyce back with us and Lauren join up with the squad, and look forward to having them both on court with us soon."

Mvula said: "Thunder are my family and I am delighted to be back for another season. Winning the Superleague was an incredible achievement and an amazing experience to be part of. I can't wait to join up with the squad again soon and prepare for 2020."

Ngwira said: "I couldn't turn down the chance to join the champions! I'm really excited to be part of the Thunder family, look forward to playing alongside Joyce and helping defend the Superleague title."

