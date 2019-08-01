Vitality Netball Superleague 2020: Ins & Outs

Melissa Bessell has taken over at Severn Stars. (Photo credit: Northumbria University)

Keep up to date with all of the coaching changes, players on the move and which individuals are staying put as franchises put together their squads for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

With the signing window opening on Thursday, August, 1 make sure that you know what's what when it comes to franchises' personnel.

The Superleague season will recommence in February 2020 and is aiming to reach new heights as the sport looks to build upon the momentum generated by a home Netball World Cup.

This page may look a little sparse right now but it won't be that way for long as we'll fill it with every one of the announcements...

Manchester Thunder's Grand Final victory means that they go into the new season as the franchise to beat

Celtic Dragons

Ins:

Outs: Kyra Jones [Retirement]. Nia Jones [TBC]

Confirmed Squad Members:

London Pulse

London Pulse will be under new leadership as they look to build in their second Superleague season

Ins: Sam Bird as head coach [From Severn Stars].

Outs: Te Aroha Keenan [Returned to New Zealand].

Confirmed Squad Members:

Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning missed out on the Grand Final and then finished fourth

Ins:

Outs:

Confirmed Squad Members:

Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder's defensive circle will be a different place without Kerry Almond this season

Ins:

Outs: Kerry Almond [Retirement]. Dan Ryan [TBC].

Confirmed Squad Members:

Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks will have their eyes fixed on the play-offs

Ins:

Outs:

Vitality Netball Superleague Signing Window Window opens on August, 1 and closes on January, 8 .

Franchises can sign a maximum of 15 players.

Franchises can approach any player who is out of contract and can sign players from overseas.

Franchises are allowed to sign two overseas players but they can't play in the same third at the same time on court.

Severn Stars

Severn Stars will be one of the franchises under new leadership

Ins: Melissa Bessell as head coach.

Outs: Sam Bird [To London Pulse].

Confirmed Squad Members:

Strathclyde Sirens

Strathclyde Sirens will have new knowledge in their corner with Karen Atkinson as their technical director

Ins: Karen Atkinson as technical director [From Loughborough Lightning].

Outs:

Confirmed Squad Members:

Surrey Storm

Mikki Austin's Surrey Storm finished eighth last season

Ins:

Outs:

Confirmed Squad Members:

Team Bath Netball

Jess Thirlby has swapped Team Bath Netball for England Netball

Ins:

Outs: Jess Thirlby [To England Netball].

Confirmed Squad Members: Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Wasps Netball

Wasps Netball will look to go one step further than last season

Ins:

Outs:

Confirmed Squad Members:

