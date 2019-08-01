Vitality Netball Superleague 2020: Ins & Outs
Keep up to date with coaching changes, players on the move and who is staying put as franchises announce squads for the 2020 Vitality Superleague season
By Sky Sports Netball
Last Updated: 01/08/19 11:38am
With the signing window opening on Thursday, August, 1 make sure that you know what's what when it comes to franchises' personnel.
The Superleague season will recommence in February 2020 and is aiming to reach new heights as the sport looks to build upon the momentum generated by a home Netball World Cup.
This page may look a little sparse right now but it won't be that way for long as we'll fill it with every one of the announcements...
Celtic Dragons
Ins:
Outs: Kyra Jones [Retirement]. Nia Jones [TBC]
Confirmed Squad Members:
London Pulse
Ins: Sam Bird as head coach [From Severn Stars].
Outs: Te Aroha Keenan [Returned to New Zealand].
Confirmed Squad Members:
Loughborough Lightning
Ins:
Outs:
Confirmed Squad Members:
Manchester Thunder
Ins:
Outs: Kerry Almond [Retirement]. Dan Ryan [TBC].
Confirmed Squad Members:
Saracens Mavericks
Ins:
Outs:
Vitality Netball Superleague Signing Window
- Window opens on August, 1 and closes on January, 8 .
- Franchises can sign a maximum of 15 players.
- Franchises can approach any player who is out of contract and can sign players from overseas.
- Franchises are allowed to sign two overseas players but they can't play in the same third at the same time on court.
Severn Stars
Ins: Melissa Bessell as head coach.
Outs: Sam Bird [To London Pulse].
Confirmed Squad Members:
Strathclyde Sirens
Ins: Karen Atkinson as technical director [From Loughborough Lightning].
Outs:
Confirmed Squad Members:
Surrey Storm
Ins:
Outs:
Confirmed Squad Members:
Team Bath Netball
Ins:
Outs: Jess Thirlby [To England Netball].
Confirmed Squad Members: Eboni Usoro-Brown.
Wasps Netball
Ins:
Outs:
Confirmed Squad Members:
