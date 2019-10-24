Caitlin Thwaites set to retire from Australian Diamonds

The shooter will call time on her international career this weekend

Caitlin Thwaites has announced that this weekend's Constellation Cup decider will be the last international match of her career.

The shooter, who has been a member of the Australian Diamonds squad since 2006, will finish her career at Perth's RAC Arena where the 2019 Constellation Cup will also come to a conclusion.

The home side will be eager to win the match in order to retain the trophy and give their much-loved teammate, Thwaites, the international send-off that she deserves.

"I feel a great sense of pride when thinking about how I have contributed to what the Diamonds have achieved over the past 10 years," Thwaites said.

"Not only on the court but also in developing the culture of the team - I'm so proud I have been a part of that evolution.

From little kid to big kid, this team means so much to me and i can't wait to step out there one last time with my Sisters in Arms! There's a Constellation Cup to Win! Lets do this! @AussieDiamonds pic.twitter.com/BbEs9LQErh — Caitlin Thwaites (@CaitlinThwaites) October 24, 2019

"It's a great time for me to step aside because we have so much incredible talent coming through our ranks and it's a great opportunity to for the next crop of Diamonds to get some experience before our next benchmark events."

The 32-year-old made her debut in 2012 against South Africa and has played 54 matches since. She has scored 1,100 goals during that time and has worked at a 92 per cent accuracy level.

To this absolute gem of a human who just so happened to be amazing at Netball. Congrats @CaitlinThwaites on EVERYTHING you have achieved on the int. stage & THANK YOU for all you have contributed. Most selfless, loyal, hardworking, caring teammate but more importantly, friend ❤u pic.twitter.com/wRHkvVxuO7 — Sharni Layton (@Sharni_Layton) October 24, 2019

Thwaites has two gold medals to her name - from the 2014 Commonwealth Games and from the 2015 Netball World Cup - as well as two silver medals including one from the most recent Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

"Caity has given her heart and soul for the Australian Diamonds and for her country, representing it on the international stage with distinction," said the Diamonds' head coach, Lisa Alexander.

"Always putting team first, Caity has exemplified the 'Sisters in Arms' trademark with her passion for the program, the staff and her teammates - she will be missed.

"However she leaves the program after a magnificent contribution and in very, very good shape for the future."

