Australia win a seventh successive Constellation Cup series

Australia celebrating securing the title on home soil in Perth

The Australian Diamonds secured a seventh successive Constellation Cup series as a result of their 53-46 victory over the Silver Ferns in Perth.

The match, played in front of 13,233 fans, levelled the overall series at two victories apiece and due to superior goal difference over the course of the four matches, Australia retained the title.

The Diamonds' victory marked a winning send-off for retiring shooter Caitlin Thwaites however the match itself has been discussed more for the quality of the officiating and the comments of Noeline Taurua after.

Noeline Taurua was displeased with the way in which the match was officiated

The Silver Ferns' head coach highlighted her views of the performance of Singaporean umpire Joan Yuliani during her post-match press conference.

"I've looked at the stats in regards to the penalty count and written it down because this is how disturbed I am by it," the head coach said.

"You have umpires coming in who haven't played or officiated a game, get off the plane and next minute the whole interpretation of things have gone out the window ... what are we trying to do with our game?"

What disastrous exhibition of umpiring - they are killing the game - can someone tell them they are to officiate not take over - getting more attention than the players. — Norma Plummer (@Coach_Plum) October 27, 2019

Taurua's point of view was supported by the former Australian Diamonds head coach Norma Plummer on social media and since, the International Netball Federation has put out a formal statement.

A statement from the International Netball Federation regarding the officiating the Constellation Cup

"We have somebody who comes in here from Singapore - where are they ranked? - and blows it out of the window and we have no interpretation of the rules. She hasn't been here," Taurua added.

"That's the most disappointing thing ... we couldn't compete and give the fourth test what it deserved."

The Diamonds' final Test victory arose due to a strong first-half performance in Perth.

The home side's 31-18 cushion was assisted by a sterling defensive performance from Ashleigh Brazill and excellent accuracy from Caitlin Bassett on account of her 100th international cap.

A 7-1 start to the third quarter set the Silver Ferns' tone in the second half as they made things uncomfortable for their hosts.

The discomfort continued into the latter stages of the Test match, Australia's lead sat at just four goals with six minutes remaining. However, the Diamonds were able to see it out and ultimately secured the victory they needed.