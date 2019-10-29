Netball New Zealand to share umpiring concerns with International Netball Federation

Noeline Taurua spoke frankly after the Test match about her frustrations

Netball New Zealand will be formally writing to the International Netball Federation regarding the officiating of the final Constellation Cup Test, says head of high performance Keir Hansen.

The final Test of the four-match series saw the Silver Ferns lose 53-46 to the Australian Diamonds and following the match's conclusion, head coach Noeline Taurua highlighted her displeasure with the performance of Singaporean umpire Joan Yuliani.

Yuliani had not been a part of the officiating teams for any of the previous three Test matches in the Constellation Cup series and the final Test saw both sides penalised heavily.

New Zealand were blown up for 66 penalties in total and Australia for 62 which contrasted to a level of around 40 for the Silver Ferns in the prior Tests.

"At the moment we're just working through gathering information and once we've got all the information together we'll be putting something in writing to INF," the head of high performance Keir Hansen told RNZ in New Zealand.

"Our concerns will hinge around the process and the appointment of the umpires and ultimately we want to make sure that in the best interests of netball that those processes are as robust as possible and we'll be taking this opportunity to share our thoughts on that with INF.

"One of the points we raise [will be] why an umpire who had not been part of the previous three games was appointed to that match when there were two umpires there who had been there throughout."

The contest in Perth concluded the 2019 Constellation Cup series

Taurua was not shy about expressing her considerable frustration during her post-match press conference, something that is not always done within the world of netball. Her views were direct and Netball New Zealand are fully supporting their head coach.

"We're entirely behind Noeline, it was a tough day for the team and Noeline was clear on acknowledging the Australian performance but also acknowledged that there was some changes in umpiring interpretations which created a challenge for her team," Hansen noted.

In the aftermath of the Test, the International Netball Federation highlighted their position and made it clear that they will be reviewing the feedback from teams, coaches, officials and stakeholders.

"Once Netball New Zealand have put together and submitted their formal feedback, and any other feedback is delivered too, we will wait to see if there will be any changes in the international umpiring arena as a result."

