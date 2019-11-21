Tracey Neville and Ama Agbeze join Sky Sports for England Roses' series

Tracey Neville and former Roses captain Ama Agbeze will join the Sky Sports team for England's forthcoming series

Tracey Neville and Ama Agbeze will join the Sky Sports team for the Vitality Roses' three-Test series of South Africa at the end of the month with all three matches being streamed on YouTube as well as being shown live on Sky Sports.

The tour will mark England's first meetings with the SPAR Proteas since their duel for bronze at the Netball World Cup and is the first televised series for a new-look England under Neville's successor Jess Thirlby.

With players choosing to take time off, including Jo Harten, Serena Guthrie and Geva Mentor, Thirlby's squad contains some fresher faces as she looks to expose a greater pool of players to the international arena at the start of this new four-year cycle.

Alongside them, England's most capped international Jade Clarke returns and Stacey Francis will take to the international stage in order to add to their tallies of 169 and 66 caps respectively.

Natalie Haythornthwaite has been named as captain with Laura Malcolm, who is back in the full-time programme after time away from the international scene, takes on the role of vice-captain.

England's 14-player squad for South Africa Series George Fisher Natalie Panagarry Eleanor Cardwell Stacey Francis Kadeen Corbin Kate Shimmin Sophie Drakeford-Lewis Fran Williams Natalie Haythornthwaite (C) Razia Quashie Jade Clarke Gabriella Marshall Laura Malcolm (VC) Summer Artman

Di Dougherty, our host throughout the Superleague season and at the Netball World Cup, will lead the coverage of these three international Tests with Caroline Barker commentating and reporting live from South Africa.

England's gold medal-winning captain Agbeze will provide her insights for the opening Test on November 29 alongside another former England captain Pamela Cookey.

Coverage for each of the matches will start half-an-hour before the first Centre Pass and the stream on Sky Sports' YouTube channel will be available across the world.

Three-Test Series - Fixtures November 29 South Africa vs England 4.30pm on Sky Sports Mix, Arena & Main Event November 30 South Africa vs England 12.30pm on Sky Sports Mix & Arena December 1 South Africa vs England 10:30am on Sky Sports Mix

After standing down as head coach following the Netball World Cup, Neville joins our presentation team for the second Test on Saturday lunchtime.

She will provide her expertise on all aspects of the Roses programme including insights about starting an international cycle and defender Eboni Usoro-Brown will be alongside her.

Cookey will return on Sunday and will form a power-pairing with Serena Guthrie to deliver the third and final Test of the series.

Across all Sky Sports platforms, and on our Sky Netball Twitter and Instagram channels, we'll keep you up to date with all of the news leading into the series and go behind the scenes with both teams in South Africa.

Throughout Test week our features will look at the nuances of this series, with reports of all three matches being followed by in-depth analysis and reaction.

Sky Sports is your home of netball and live action returns with this three-Test tour to South Africa. The first Test from the Velodrome in Cape Town will be shown on November 29 at 5.00pm.