Vitality Nations Cup: New Zealand's Noeline Taurua says win over England 'a great start'

Noeline Taurua was impressed by her New Zealand side on Sunday but isn't getting carried away

Dame Noeline Taurua has taken a measured perspective after New Zealand's impressive opening victory over England in the Vitality Nations Cup.

The world champions have arrived in England with a new-look team to the one which secured gold at last year's Netball World Cup.

Maria Folau and defender Casey Kopua have both retired from the game, whilst Laura Langman and Katrina Rore are taking sabbaticals from international netball.

Despite missing that wealth of experience, the Silver Ferns produced a slick 60 minutes of netball and comfortably beat England by 64-48 on Sunday evening in Nottingham.

"It's a great start for us. We know it's just a start though," the head coach said.

"I'm really happy with the result but I think that the overall standard of the performance and the transition of the new players going in [were great too]."

As the match played out, it was clear that Taurua was going to give as much exposure to different players and combinations as possible, something which impressed Ama Agbeze.

"It's not very often that you see a coach make wholesale changes in terms of combinations every quarter," the former England captain said.

"They were just able to deliver and do the job. I think that Noeline [Taurua] is really good at establishing a great culture. Lots of players have come in and it's almost been seamless.

"England did get all of their players on court, but they made wholesale changes when they brought all their players on in the last quarter."

3:04 Listen to the reaction from Bailey Mes and Taurua after New Zealand's victory Listen to the reaction from Bailey Mes and Taurua after New Zealand's victory

On court in Nottingham, Bailey Mes put up 11 of her 12 attempts at goal for the Silver Ferns and was named as the player of the match.

All four shooters - Mes, Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio - gained court-time and afterwards, Mes shared the focus needed as a result of Taurua's strategy.

"Every minute you're out there, it's about giving it absolutely everything that you can," the 30-year-old said.

"Everyone's been doing that. We just try and stick to our structures, do the basics really well and everyone's turning and shooting which is awesome to see."

We're a little bit of a different looking team but it's just about carrying on the systems, processes and culture we want to have in our team. It doesn't matter who is in there, we want to set a benchmark every time that we take to the court. Bailey Mes

"The uniqueness of individuals is probably a strength of ours," added Taurua.

"They played beautifully, they've all got their own flair and flavour about them and I think that's quite hard for the opposition to be able to combat.

"The likes of Laura Langman, Casey Kopau, Maria Folau have put these players in good stead. They have given them experience and shown the value of being a high-performance athlete.

"You can never replace them but I think those coming in have learned well off some really great people."

Pretty dominant display from the @SilverFernsNZ in the end, had the Roses at arms length for most of that. Seamless changes at every break too. The @SkyNetball camera angle gave a great view of the NZ unit defence work. Great to watch when it’s in-synch 👊 #NationsCup — Dan Ryan (@DanRyan84) January 19, 2020

New Zealand will now rest and recover before taking on Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon at Arena Birmingham.

The Sunshine Girls' first match of the competition saw them beat South Africa 59-54. The scoreline didn't reflect their dominance and, after their incredibly disappointing Netball World Cup, it appears that Connie Francis has brought the players together well.

Sky Sports is your home of netball - every moment of the Vitality Nations Cup is being shown on air and streamed on YouTube. The second match-day is on January 22, with England versus South Africa and New Zealand against Jamaica.