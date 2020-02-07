Tamsin Greenway appointed Scottish Thistles' head coach

Tamsin Greenway will take charge for the next four-year international cycle

Tamsin Greenway has been appointed by Netball Scotland as the new Scottish Thistles head coach and will lead the side to the Netball World Cup in 2023.

The former Director of Wasps Netball, ex-international player and Sky Sports pundit is set to take up her first international coaching role with a proven track record of success behind her.

Greenway led Wasps Netball to back-to-back Superleague titles in 2017 and 2018. Those successes completed a run of four consecutive Superleague titles which lifted her tally to seven during her domestic career.

As a player on the international stage, she won a bronze medal with England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and also secured bronze medals at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Scotland's new head coach, who is known for her intricate knowledge of the game and creativity, will work closely with Strathclyde Sirens' technical director Karen Atkinson and Lesley MacDonald, who leads the Netball Scotland High Performance Coaching Group.

"Coaching and being on a netball court is my passion and it's the ultimate goal to be able to coach internationally," Greenway said to Sky Sports.

"To be given the chance to work with such a forward-thinking nation both on and off the court is a perfect opportunity. I'm looking forward to working with both the players and the organisation over the next few years."

A wonderful day spent with @Netball_SA President & CEO strengthening our friendship and creating future plans that are underpinned by shared ambitions. Looking forward to working with these game changing ladies! #internationalnetball pic.twitter.com/dFdtKL7Pma — Claire Nelson (@ClaraNels) January 28, 2020

Greenway's first competition as head coach will take place in Scotland when they host the Netball Europe Open Championship against England, Wales and Northern Ireland on August 28-30 at the Emirates Arena.

Claire Nelson, Netball Scotland's CEO, has spoken about her delight regarding the appointment of Greenway and about the road ahead for the national side and their new head coach.

"We are an ambitious nation who have achieved so much in a short space of time," Nelson said.

"In order to truly emerge into a top netballing nation both on and off the court, it is critical that we continue to enhance our leadership and technical capability with world class expertise - and Tamsin Greenway brings this in abundance.

"Not only is she an innovative coach and tactical specialist, but she also inspires and empowers teams to achieve their full potential.

"The combination of Tamsin Greenway and Karen Atkinson leading our performance programme gives Scotland one of the most exciting, experienced and dynamic coaching teams in world netball.

"It evidences our absolute drive and commitment to leading Scottish netball into a new era of on-court success on the world stage. "

Sky Sports is your home of netball and is back on your screens next month when the new Vitality Superleague season gets underway with all 10 teams in action at the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 22.