Suncorp Super Netball: Jo Harten proud to be named GIANTS' captain

The shooter takes the reins for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season

Jo Harten has shared her excitement at leading a “bright and dynamic group” as she is announced as GIANTS' captain for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The English shooter becomes just the second player in the club's history to take on the captaincy.

Harten made the move to the Southern Hemisphere back in 2012, when she joined Canterbury Tactix. After time with Waikato Magic, she arrived at her current domestic home - GIANTS Netball.

"Honoured to lead this bright and dynamic group alongside Kristiana Manu'a for 2020," Harten said on social media.

"Very grateful for the support and hoping to represent the club with pride."

The world-class shooter follows in the footsteps of GIANTS' inaugural captain Kim Green, who retired at the end of 2019.

"We've had Kim as our captain for the first three years and it's really big shoes to fill," Harten added on GIANTS' official website.

"I'm super excited to take the reins from her and follow in her footsteps and just keep the group tracking along as we were.

Green has been quick to hail her successor's on-court work and has also praised her character off it.

"Jo has essentially led from the start and helped me with leading the group the past three years," Green said.

"All the players that have been around the extended group from the beginning have seen her leadership progression and have witnessed her passion and desire to win.

"On-court when you need a player to stand up, that's Jo Harten for sure. Off the court she's fun, relaxed and she sees things that other people often don't."

The 30-year-old continues to go from strength to strength

Harten's new role as captain continues a big start to 2020 after being awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

She was recognised for her services to netball and shared that with fellow honouree, and best-friend, Serena Guthrie.

Last November, Harten announced her decision to step away from the international netball for six months following 12 years at the top of the world game.

The news arrived just after her highly-successful appearance with Loughborough Lightning at the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship and at the time, she also re-affirmed her commitment to GIANTS.

"I love the set-up at the GIANTS and I love playing in the Suncorp," she said. "I have built a life for myself Down Under as well - I've got the accent to go with it too!

"I do see Sydney as home, that's where I'm based for most of the year and I can't see myself coming back to Superleague any time soon but I'll never say never."

On court in the 2020 season, she will be supported by Manu'a as vice-captain with the defender stepping into a formal leadership position for the first time.

GIANTS commence their Suncorp campaign on May 3 against the Adelaide Thunderbirds and shortly they will head to New Zealand to take on the Northern Mystics and Northern Stars for pre-season practice matches.