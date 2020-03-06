Vitality Superleague Round Three: Team Bath claim big win over Wasps; Sirens sink Storm

Imogen Allison and Amy Flanagan battle it out as Team Bath claimed a big win against Wasps

Team Bath maintained their perfect start to the Vitality Superleague season with victory over Wasps, while Strathclyde Sirens claimed a first win of the campaign.

A blistering third quarter from Bath saw them overturn a five-goal half-time deficit in the third quarter, before powering away in the closing 15 minutes for a 63-51 win that moves them clear at the top of the table - at least until Manchester Thunder and London Pulse, the only other teams with 100 per cent starts, play over the weekend.

Round Three got under way north of the border in Glasgow at the Emirates Arena, where Sirens claimed a first win of the season against a Surrey Storm side that lost for the second time in a week.

A powerful Sirens display, with some much0improved shooting set the tone for an impressive 61-53 success and leaves Celtic Dragons and Severn Stars as the only teams without a win so far this season - both will get their chance to change that before the round is out.

Brilliant Bath overpower Wasps

Team Bath have started the season with 14 and 19-goal wins over Loughborough and Celtic Dragons, but a sensational second half-display gave them a huge win over two-time champions Wasps for what may be their result of the campaign so far.

A capacity 1,400 crowd packed the Team Bath Arena played their part too against a Wasps team that started fast but faded amid a glut of changes that failed to halt the home's side surge.

Mel Mansfield's team have now lost two of their opening three games, but they looked on course for back-to-back wins after edging their way in front following an even start to the contest, Rachel Dunn giving Wasps a 15-10 advantage at the end of the opening 15 minutes.

The pair shared the second quarter, ensuring the visitors had a 32-27 lead at the break, but Bath capitalised on a much-changed Wasps team to catch and then overhaul their opponents courtesy of brilliant defence being complemented by the brilliance of Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Kim Commane in attack.

There was life in the Wasps challenge as they stemmed the flow to trail by two going into the final quarter but with Summer Artman and Player of the Match Tash Pavelin continuing to win crucial ball, the hosts proved too strong and scored the final nine goals of the contest for a first win against Wasps in two years.

The attacking fire power of Q3 continued and more in Q4!! @TeamBathNetball 63-51 @Wasps_Netball! So many potential POMs Commane Shooting skillllls, Imo at Centre, Sophie DL playmaker, Shaw on attack & D but Pavelin POM for me tonight! What a Game! #FridayNightNetball pic.twitter.com/37nUfntnXQ — Pamela Cookey (@PamelaCookey) March 6, 2020

Up Next - Bath have an extended break before returning to action on Monday, March 16, at home once again as they look to stay perfect against a London Pulse team who play Celtic Dragons in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday - a win for Pulse will set up a showdown between two teams yet to lose this season.

Wasps look to get their season back on track on the road against when they face Severn Stars on Saturday, March 14.

Round Three results & fixtures Friday Strathclyde Sirens 61-53 Surrey Storm Team Bath 63-51 Wasps Saturday Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning Monday Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse

Sirens soar to get 2020 season off and running

Surrey Storm have delivered plenty of drama in their opening two games, but after a couple of victories to start the campaign they came up short against an impressive Sirens who claimed a big win in Glasgow.

Sirens had been unfortunate to be edged out of both their matches so far, losing by two goals at the Season Opener against Pulse, before running out of steam against a Lightning team that fought back in Loughborough.

There was no repeat in Round Three, as the host won all four quarters against a Storm team that tired over the closing stages, with the last-minute defeat to Pulse on Monday night still fresh in the memory

A four-goal first quarter advantage for Sirens, who had South African goalkeeper Zan Vimbela impressing again, became a five-goal lead by half-time.

Storm had rallied to beat Dragons on the opening day of the season, and hauled themselves back into their game with Pulse on Monday and a repeat for Mikki Austin's charges looked to be on the cards when they closed to within three during the third quarter.

But Sirens had Beth Goodwin in razor-sharp form under the posts, and she ensured a strong finish to the third period which had the home side eight goals clear, an advantage they held on to as they secured a memorable first win of the season.

Up Next - Sirens take their search for back-to-back wins to Wales for a Celtic clash in Cardiff with the so-far winless Dragons on Monday, March 16, while Storm return to Surrey Sports Park on Saturday, March 14 to face the champions Manchester Thunder.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues with Round Three on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertain Celtic Dragons. Join us on Sky Sports Arena, Mix and YouTube from 6.45pm.