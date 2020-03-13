Vitality Netball Superleague's Round Four matches to played this weekend

There aren't plans to cancel, postpone or change upcoming fixtures

Vitality Netball Superleague's Round Four matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned with England Netball and the competition following all government advice regarding coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement made on Friday, the competition said they are "continuing to follow the national guidance" and currently have no plans to cancel, postpone or change upcoming fixtures.

"During the Prime Minister's announcement on 12 March 2020 regarding coronavirus, the government advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now," Superleague's statement said.

"We are therefore continuing to follow the national guidance and currently have no plans to cancel, postpone or otherwise change upcoming fixtures.



"However the Prime Minister also indicated that the government is considering banning major public events like sporting fixtures.

"So, we will therefore continue to work closely with clubs, the Vitality Netball Superleague Board, our broadcast partner Sky and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place should circumstances change.

"The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly."

More to follow...