Netball Scotland suspends all netball activity due to coronavirus

Netball Scotland's CEO Claire Nelson took to social media to share the decision

Netball Scotland have made the decision to suspend all netball activity across Scotland with immediate effect until further notice.

The Netball Scotland board and senior management team made the announcement in a statement on Saturday evening.

The suspension of activities includes national and district competitions, courses, assessments, national training, events and workshops.

"We also recommend that local associations and clubs follow this course of action and suspend training sessions and league competitions with immediate effect," Netball Scotland said.

A difficult decision to make but the right one at this uncertain time. Our wonderful sport will still be here for us when we eventually get through this. Our #1 priority is the health & wellbeing of our people. Thank you for your support & understanding 💜 https://t.co/EVHnTcaIbJ — Claire Nelson (@ClaraNels) March 14, 2020

"This is not a decision that has been taken easily or lightly, and has been made in full consideration of all the government advice and the guidelines provided to us as a national governing body.

"But protecting the well-being, health and safety of our members, volunteers and workforce is our number one priority and so we kindly request that this decision is respected and followed.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will provide as much advice, support and information to you all as we can over the coming days and weeks."