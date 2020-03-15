Coronavirus: Vitality Netball Superleague postponed with immediate effect

The competition's fixtures have been postponed

Vitality Netball Superleague has been postponed with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netball Superleague board and all 10 clubs will meet again on Tuesday where the position of the 2020 season, in light of an anticipated update on guidance from the government, will be considered.

On Friday the competition announced that all Round Four matches would continue to go ahead and two matches were played on Saturday evening.

This updated position, and the postponement of the round's remaining matches, comes after the board 'continued to monitor the outbreak and the growing concerns around the rapid spread of COVID-19'.

As a result, Monday evening's three encounters, which included Loughborough Lightning taking on Saracens Mavericks live on Sky Sports, will not take place.

The board will make a further statement regarding the league later next week.