QUIZ: How much do you know about Superleague in 2020 so far?

Saracens Mavericks certainly turned heads before the season was postponed

It's the start of our new weekly 'Friday Netball Quiz' and first up, we're going to be testing your knowledge on the beginning of the 2020 Superleague season...

Prior to the suspension of the competition, we enjoyed three full rounds of netball (plus an additional two matches) and it was clear that this season was set to be a corker.

From a Season Opener that housed a record-breaking crowd for a netball event in England, to the drama that the reigning champions faced in Round Three, there were plenty of twists and turns.

Without live netball at the moment, we're going to be testing your knowledge of a whole range of topics over the coming weeks. For this first quiz, we decided to ease you in gently and it's going to get more challenging from this point onwards.

So, it's time to get your thinking caps on and take the first Friday Netball Quiz...