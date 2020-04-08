Saracens Mavericks furlough players and staff employed by the franchise

Saracens Mavericks are the third Vitality Netball Superleague side to publicly announce that they are furloughing their players and staff.

On March 30, the reigning champions Manchester Thunder became the first franchise to announce they would be taking up the government scheme which supports businesses during the coronavirus period.

Surrey Storm followed and now Saracens Mavericks have announced their players and staff have been furloughed to 'protect the club'.

"As a result of the decision to furlough our players, this means that they cannot undertake work on behalf of the franchise," Gloria Keech, the franchise director at Saracens Mavericks, said.

"While this does mean that you will see less of them on our social media channels, we will make sure that everyone is updated with the latest news from Saracens Mavericks.

We want to be in a strong position so that we can get up and running as and when this crisis passes. There is a real determination to not only safeguard our future as a franchise but also look after one another during this time. Gloria Keech - Saracens Mavericks' franchise director

"These are not easy decisions to make, however rest assured that everything we are doing is in the best interests of Saracens Mavericks and everyone involved."

"At Saracens Mavericks we pride ourselves on being a family, and now more than ever we all need to come together and support each as we always have done," Keech added.

"We are so grateful for all of the love and support that we have had over the last few weeks as we have all tried to adjust to this new normal."