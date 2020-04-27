Vitality Netball Superleague extend postponement until May 31

The competition has extended the suspension of all activities

The Vitality Netball Superleague clubs and board members have made a collective decision to extend the postponement of all fixtures, league activity and pathway delivery until at least May 31.

After initially suspending all aspects of the competition until at least April 30, the board and clubs have decided to expand this period further after further meetings assessing the situation.

In a statement the Vitality Netball Superleague said: "We remain committed to returning to the court but only when it is safe to do so as the health and well-being of our fans, volunteers, players, staff, officials and all of the Netball Family is of the upmost importance to us.

"We will continue to follow government guidance closely, whilst resuming conversations with clubs, players, partners and other stakeholders to consider a variety of options for reigniting the Vitality Netball Superleague when it is appropriate to do so."

There had been just three full rounds of the 2020 season, plus two matches of round four, before the global situation regarding COVID-19 required action to be taken.

"There have been no final decisions made at this time in relation to events/fixtures scheduled for later in the year," the statement added.

"However, we appreciate the patience of those that have already purchased tickets for future events and assure you that we will be in touch with further guidance as soon as we know more.

"We will also continue to keep the netball family updated on the position of the league following our meeting in mid-May and further anticipated guidance from the government.

"Please continue to stay safe and support each other in these extremely difficult times."