Coronavirus: Vitality Netball Superleague postponed until at least April 30

The Vitality Netball Superleague board and clubs have made a collective decision to postpone all of the competition's fixtures, league activity and pathway delivery until at least April 30.

The decision follows a meeting between the parties to discuss and review the position of the 2020 season.

The season's fixtures were initially postponed with immediate effect and, on Monday evening, England Netball made a statement to suspend all forms of netball activity in the country.

The board and the Vitality Netball Superleague clubs will have a further meeting in mid-April to review the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak being a very fluid and rapidly-changing situation.

In a statement the Vitality Netball Superleague said: "Whilst the 2020 season is only a few weeks old and there has been more excitement and engagement with the competition than ever before, the health and safety of all players, staff, officials, volunteers and fans is our main priority.

"We hope to return to the court in the near future but only when it is safe and appropriate to do so, we will keep you updated on the position of the league ongoing."



"Finally, we ask that you continue to follow the government's guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, by reviewing the advice provided here. Please stay safe and continue to support each other through these extremely difficult times."

