Coronavirus: England Netball suspend activity across all levels

England Netball has suspended activity across all levels of the game, in light of the government's new guidance on coronavirus.

Vitality Netball Superleague announced on Sunday that all matches for the foreseeable future were postponed, with all 10 clubs due to meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season.

England Netball had initially stated that the England Netball Board would meet on Wednesday but a decision to cease all activity was announced on Monday following the UK government's new guidelines, in which they advised against all mass gatherings.

In a statement, England Netball said: "The health and safety of the Netball Family is the organisation's main priority and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus it will be continuing to follow the government's advice, which is to move away from mass gatherings and for the public to avoid any unnecessary contact where possible over the coming weeks.

"This means suspending competitions, courses, events, programmes, training sessions and all other forms of netball activity until further notice.

"England Netball is aware that the coronavirus outbreak is a very fluid and rapidly changing situation. It will therefore continue to follow advice from Public Health England, the World Health Organisation and both local and national government on this matter and keep the Netball Family updated as appropriate.

"England Netball will be doing its best to get the Netball Family back on court when it is safe to do so."

