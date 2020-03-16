Coronavirus: EFL yet to decide on season resumption strategy

English elite football has been shut down until April at least

The English Football League insists no decisions have been taken regarding a resumption of the domestic season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL and the Premier League were among a host of bodies to suspend their campaigns as elite football in Britain was called to a halt until at least April 3.

An EFL meeting is due to be held on Wednesday to discuss its plans for the Championship, League One and League Two amid questions over how the domestic schedule can resume.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the EFL said: "The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game.

"It is with that in the forefront of the league's mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend.

"Whilst the league and its board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken.

"The league also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain. Given the fast-paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen."

The measure to postpone professional football came after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hodson-Odoi confirmed they had tested positive for the virus, which has forced a widespread suspension to sport.

EFL chair Rick Parry said: "These are indeed challenging times for the league, its clubs and the game as a whole.

"However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty."

The National League saw six of 12 scheduled fixtures on Friday go ahead despite the Premier League, EFL, Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship all collectively postponing the professional game.

Chesterfield secretary Ashley Carson described the National League's decision as "total madness".

The UK government is planning to introduce emergency laws this week to ban mass gatherings in a bid to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.

