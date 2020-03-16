Coronavirus: Grand National cancelled

The Grand National, which was due to be held on April 4, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jockey Club, who manage Aintree Racecourse, announced the Grand National Festival will not take place between Thursday April 2 and Saturday April 4.

The decision was made in the wake of the UK Government's updated public health guidance to avoid mass gatherings.

It follows the British Horseracing Authority's decision to continue all fixtures behind closed doors from Tuesday until at least the end of March because of the threat of coronavirus.

"The Randox Health Grand National Festival was just three weeks away and it's very clear to us it will not be possible for the event to take place. Public health must come first," The Jockey Club said in a statement.

Please be assured that Aintree Racecourse operates a full refund policy in the event of any raceday not taking place. Refunds will be automatically processed within 14 working days. If you’ve booked hospitality, our team will be in touch shortly. — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) March 16, 2020

"We were working on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doors given its importance to the racing industry and beyond, but following the new Government measures confirmed this evening to help to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a viable option.

"I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year's event, but very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do."

Renowned as premier steeplechase and the biggest betting event on the racing calendar, this year's race had been due to see Tiger Roll bid to join Red Rum as the only three-time winner.

