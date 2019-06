Going: Good (Good to Soft in places)

racecard 18:00 Hull Homeless Project Novice Median Auction Stakes (2yo, Class 5, 7f 96y, 11 runners) Result racecard 18:30 Dove House Hospice Fillies' Handicap (3yo+, Class 5, 1m 4f 23y, 8 runners) Result racecard 19:00 Teckno Developments EBF Conditions Stakes (3yo+, Class 3, 5f, 3 runners) Result racecard 19:30 R-Evolution Handicap (3yo+, Class 5, 1m 100y, 11 runners) Result racecard 20:00 Cash For Kids Maiden Stakes (3yo+, Class 5, 1m 1f 207y, 5 runners) racecard 20:30 Daisy Appeal Handicap (Div 1) (4yo+, Class 6, 1m 1f 207y, 10 runners) racecard 21:00 Daisy Appeal Handicap (Div 2) (4yo+, Class 6, 1m 1f 207y, 9 runners)