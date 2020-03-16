Chelsea's Mason Mount to be reminded of responsibilities

Mason Mount met up with West Ham's Declan Rice on Sunday

Mason Mount will be reminded of his responsibilities by Chelsea after the England international broke his self-isolation at the weekend.

The 21-year-old was spotted playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at a centre in London on Sunday.

It comes after Chelsea revealed in the early hours of Friday that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the full men's squad, coaching staff and a number of the backroom team were forced to self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

Mount broke those self-isolation guidelines when he met up with Rice and will be reminded of his responsibilities by the Blues.

Rice and Mount played football despite Chelsea's self-isolation policy

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus - key sporting developments