British horse racing to go behind closed doors from Tuesday until at least end of March

The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed all fixtures will continue behind closed doors from Tuesday until at least the end of March because of the threat of coronavirus.

Monday's meetings at Southwell and Hereford will be the last to have a crowd for the time being with the card at Kelso having been run without a crowd because of a separate ruling from the Scottish Government last week.

Meetings at Taunton and Wetherby on Tuesday will be the first in England to be run behind closed doors.

The plan was agreed on Monday by the sport's tripartite leadership, including the Racecourse Association (RCA), The Horsemen's Group and the BHA, the domestic sport's governing body.

BHA chief executive Nick Rust said: "Racecourses and racing yards are embedded in their local communities and we are acutely aware of our responsibilities to protect public health.

"The restrictions we are putting in place to close racing to spectators and limit attendees will reduce demand on public services.

"We also have a range of measures in place designed in response to the government's guidance on public health and we will continue to update these as appropriate.

"We acknowledge that today's decision will also impact on local businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, who are struggling at this time.

"We are following the government's advice to strike a balance between protecting public health and maintaining business activity and will continue to do so. We thank our customers and staff for their support."

Racing in France has been suspended from Tuesday, March 17 until April 15.