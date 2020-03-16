Coronavirus: Rugby League suspended until April
Last Updated: 16/03/20 6:34pm
The Super League has been suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus, the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League have confirmed.
Super League clubs met with the sport's governing body on Monday to discuss their coronavirus response.
A range of contingency plans were addressed with the RFL at their board meeting in Huddersfield, and the situation will be reviewed with broadcasters and sponsors throughout the initial suspension.
- Coronavirus latest: PM issues mass gatherings advice
- Sky Sports working to deliver rescheduled events
The suspension will also apply to the Championship, League 1, Betfred Women's Super League and the community game, the RFL confirmed in a statement.
The Super League's structure and fixture rescheduling will be considered by the RFL in the coming weeks.
Fixtures went ahead as scheduled over the weekend, in line with government guidelines at the time. On Monday, the UK government announced new guidelines, advising against all mass gatherings.
On Sunday, Toronto Wolfpack suspended training and stood down their entire UK-based squad after four players experienced symptoms of coronavirus. The four players have gone into self-isolation.
In a joint statement Robert Elstone, the Executive Chairman of Super League Europe, and Ralph Rimmer, CEO of Rugby Football League said: "These are unprecedented times, and they present significant financial and commercial implications for Rugby League, which will be further considered during the period of suspension.
"Super League is also an international competition, and consideration has to be given to our clubs in Canada and France, particularly around travel restrictions and scheduling fixtures.
"Player welfare and maintaining the integrity of the competition are key concerns moving forward. Equally our responsibilities to Rugby League communities remain front of mind for all of us.
"The whole country is facing major challenges - and the support of our fans, partners and stakeholders is needed now more than ever before."
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- EFL: No decision on resumption
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- Golf's Players Championship is cancelled
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- Women's Tennis suspended until May 2
- Racing moving behind closed doors
- IOC to hold talks with sport heads
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice