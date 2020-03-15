Toronto Wolfpack stand down squad after four players self-isolate with coronavirus symptoms

Four unnamed Toronto Wolfpack players have self-isolated

Toronto Wolfpack have suspended training and stood down their entire UK-based squad after four players experienced symptoms of coronavirus.

The players have gone into self-isolation and Toronto's action means it's almost certain their fixture against Wakefield next weekend will be postponed.

Toronto say they are now awaiting a directive from the Rugby Football League, who has instructed clubs to continue playing matches, in line with government guidelines.

That could all change at a meeting of Super League clubs in Huddersfield on Monday.

A statement was released on behalf of head coach Brian McDermott

A statement on behalf of Brian McDermott, read: "Today, we have advised four of our players who have experienced mild possible symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate in accordance with the guidelines set by the UK government. We take this very seriously and as a precaution, we have stood down our entire playing staff in the UK.



"We train in an environment where we interact with students and members of the public and we vehemently do not want to act as a possible vector for COVID-19 which is why we have taken this immediate action.

"The health and welfare of our players, staff, fans and partners is always our primary concern.

"Our main goal is to prevent any further spread to our playing squad and their immediate family members, therefore we are now postponing all practice and have tasked our squad with keeping themselves healthy.



"We will continue to monitor this while providing updates to our league's governors and wait for a directive from them."

0:36 Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer says a lack of home games, due to the coronavirus outbreak, could have a huge financial impact on clubs Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer says a lack of home games, due to the coronavirus outbreak, could have a huge financial impact on clubs

Rugby League CEO Ralph Rimmer had earlier said on Sunday that suspending the league was a "possibility" but would have a huge financial impact on clubs.