Coronavirus: Financial impact will be huge on Super League, according to CEO Ralph Rimmer

1:47 Super League CEO Ralph Rimmer explains the impact a suspension will have on clubs Super League CEO Ralph Rimmer explains the impact a suspension will have on clubs

A Super League suspension is likely but will have a huge financial effect on clubs, according to CEO Ralph Rimmer.

Super League will meet with clubs on Monday to discuss how they will move forward.

The sport has not yet suspended their full fixture list, in line with government guidelines, but know it could change any day which could affect the future of some of its clubs.

Rimmer said: "Of course it [a suspension] is a possibility. The communication we have had from the DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) has been really first class. They have been clear about the guidelines. It may happen but the flow of information has been very useful.

"[The financial impact] would be huge. The clubs base their business models on having a certain amount of home games. It is the case all the way through the nation, the knock-on effect is huge. We are not in isolation, we will be as pragmatic as possible.

"We need to take into consideration the general help of the nation, player welfare issues, integrity of competitions and solvency of clubs. We need to sit down with all the clubs to find the best way forward."