Coronavirus: WTA announces tour suspension until May 2
A further decision about the remainder of the European clay-court campaign is to be made later this week
Last Updated: 16/03/20 3:13pm
The WTA has announced the tour is suspended until May 2, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled as the illness continues to disrupt the sporting calendar.
A statement released on Monday said a further decision would made late in the week about the remainder of the European clay-court campaign.
A WTA spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.
"We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women's professional tennis.
"At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2. We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season."
Events in Mexico and Colombia were called off last week because of international border closures and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The ATP had already suspended all men's professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of COVID-19.
