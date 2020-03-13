Coronavirus: WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia

The WTA have confirmed that upcoming events in Mexico and Colombia will not be held

The Women's Tennis Association have confirmed that upcoming events in Mexico and Colombia will not be held because of international border closures and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 125K series hard-court tournament in Guadalajara was scheduled for next week while the clay-court event in Bogota, which falls in the WTA's international category, was set to start on April 6.

"We are disappointed these events cannot be held, but health and safety will always come first," the WTA said in a statement.

WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon added that the WTA will work with player and tournament leadership to make a decision in the next week about the European clay-court season.

The ATP had already suspended all men's professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the next men's or women's tennis tournament still on the schedule is a WTA event on clay at Stuttgart, Germany, beginning April 20.

