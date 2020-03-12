Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn against France and Czech Republic

Spain beat Great Britain in last year's Davis Cup semi-finals

Great Britain have been drawn with France and the Czech Republic for this year's Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

Britain, who were knocked out of the semi-finals by the eventual winners Spain in last years competition, will come up against France with both countries looking to win the competition for an 11th time.

The Finals will take place at La Caja Magica in Madrid on 23-29 November, with 18 teams competing over the course of one week.

Full draw

Group A: Spain (1), Russia, Ecuador

Group B: Canada (2), Kazakhstan, Sweden

Group C: France (3), Great Britain, Czech Republic

Group D: Croatia (4), Australia, Hungary

Group E: USA (5), Italy, Colombia

Group F: Serbia (6), Germany, Austria

Last year's event, the first since it was changed from the 16-team World Group knockout-style format played over three weekend during the year and culminating in a final, produced exciting action but was a challenge in terms of scheduling with matches often completed in the small hours.

Rafa Nadal celebrates with Spain after winning the Davis Cup in 2019

Holders Spain have been drawn against Russia and Ecuador. Russia were also in Spain's group in the inaugural version of the revamped event featuring 18 nations last year, reaching the semi-finals where they lost to Canada.

Ecuador booked their place in Madrid by beating Japan in last week's qualifiers.

Canada, the second seeds, will face Kazakhstan and Sweden in Group B while record Davis Cup winners the United States are in Group E alongside Italy and Colombia.

Group D comprises Croatia, Australia and Hungary while Novak Djokovic's Serbia are with Germany and Austria.

The group winners and two best-performing runners-up will advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

The draw for the knockout stage has also been made. The teams finishing in first place in Groups A and B will face the two best-performing group runners-up, with the winner of Group C to play the winner of Group F, and the winner of Group D up against the winner of Group E.

Individual ties will involve two singles matches and a doubles rubber, played over best of three sets.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.