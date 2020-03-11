Coronavirus: Fed Cup finals and play-offs both postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Anne Keothavong's Great Britain side had been due to face Mexico in a must-win tie to avoid relegation

The ITF has announced the postponement of both the Fed Cup finals and Fed Cup play-offs in response to coronavirus health concerns.

The Fed Cup was originally scheduled to take place 14-19 April at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest but the ITF has decided to postpone the event following consultation with independent medical and travel advisers as well as international and national authorities. The Hungarian government had put a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

The Fed Cup play-offs, including Great Britain's tie in Mexico, was due to take place on 17-18 April along with seven other ties in locations around the world, but they have also been postponed and alternative dates in 2020 will now be announced at a later date.

Team France are the defending Fed Cup champions

In a statement, ITF president, David Haggerty said: "We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we will not risk the safety and welfare of players, captains, event staff or spectators. This decision has not been made lightly; the threat posed by the COVID-19 is a serious one and calls for us to act responsibly as a federation and as human beings. This situation goes beyond sport.

"New dates for the Finals and for the play-offs will be announced in due course and will primarily be guided by the length of time that tennis as a whole is affected by COVID-19. We will continue to collaborate with our colleagues across the sport to ensure that the impact on players, tournaments, rights holders and fans is as minimal as possible.

"In the meantime, the ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group will continue to monitor the situation closely and further decisions will be based on the facts, official data and expert advice."

