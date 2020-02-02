VOTE: Will Novak Djokovic overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam stakes?

After Novak Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, we ask whether he will overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam stakes?

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer have now won 13 Grand Slam titles in succession, but in terms of Grand Slams, the race is well and truly on.

The Serb is now on 17 majors, just two behind Nadal (19) and three behind Federer's tally (20). The question is, will Djokovic overtake them both?

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.