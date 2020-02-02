VOTE: Will Novak Djokovic overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam stakes?
Djokovic moves within two Grand Slam titles of Nadal and three behind Federer
Last Updated: 02/02/20 3:33pm
After Novak Djokovic claimed his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, we ask whether he will overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam stakes?
Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer have now won 13 Grand Slam titles in succession, but in terms of Grand Slams, the race is well and truly on.
- Djokovic wins eighth Australian Open title
The Serb is now on 17 majors, just two behind Nadal (19) and three behind Federer's tally (20). The question is, will Djokovic overtake them both?
