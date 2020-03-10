Coronavirus: Miami Open tennis tournament will carry on as scheduled

The Miami Open will carry on as scheduled, according to tournament organisers

Miami Open organisers have said the tournament will carry on as scheduled in two weeks' time despite concerns about coronavirus.

The status of the two-week tournament featuring players from over 40 countries comes after the prestigious Indian Wells event was called off at the last minute because of concerns about the spread of the virus in Southern California.

The announcement came Sunday night after many players were already in the desert practising.

"The 2020 Miami Open is moving forward as scheduled, March 23-April 5," organisers said in a statement.

"Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organisations in the lead up to the tournament."

Last year's Miami Open attracted nearly 400,000 spectators.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said there were no immediate changes expected to the Tour calendar but the organisation was exploring all options to maintain safety at tournaments.

"The ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains as status quo," said Gaudenzi. "We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our player and tournament members with the understanding that direction must be taken from local public health authorities."

