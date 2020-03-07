Indian Wells announces raft of health and safety measures against coronavirus

Ball boys and girls will wear gloves as organisers announce Coronavirus countermeasures at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will have to manage their own towels on court and ball boys and girls will wear gloves as organisers announce coronavirus countermeasures.

The measures were announced Friday by tournament organisers, who are offering fans uneasy about the coronavirus a refund for this year's event, which runs from runs from March 11-22, or a credit for next year.

Other precautions include over 250 hand sanitising stations set up throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Besides ball kids, restaurant and food supply workers will wear gloves as will volunteers handling tickets at entrances.

Actions include:

More than 250 hand sanitising stations have been placed throughout the facility.

Players will be required to manage their own towel on court and ball kids will not touch or move player towels. A chair will be placed at the back of the court for them to place their towel on for usage during the match

Ball kids will wear gloves.

Restaurant and food supply workers will wear gloves.

Volunteers taking tickets at entrances will wear gloves.

N95 masks are being secured for first aid and health personnel to be prepared for any circumstances that would necessitate the use thereof.

Organised player and fan interaction will be limited at the tournament.

All common areas throughout the facility will be cleaned daily with an antiviral application.

Coordinating with local hospital and CDC approved testing for all individuals with symptoms.

This year's field at the combined ATP and WTA event includes world No 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.