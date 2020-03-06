Lawn Tennis Association celebrate the journey of the sport on International Women's Day

Billie Jean King (left) and Serena Williams are two legends of women's tennis who have broken down barriers

The LTA are celebrating how tennis has always been ahead of the game on International Women's Day.

The Lawn Tennis Association are linking with Girlguiding to train young female leaders to engage more girls in tennis.

The project will see Rangers trained to deliver tennis sessions as part of their drive to inspire more women and girls to get involved in tennis.

Judy Murray, Annabel Croft and Great Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong are just some of the voices behind the story of women's tennis, which has been breaking down barriers since the late 1800s.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.