Maria Sharapova will go down as one of the all-time greats of tennis

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis, aged 32 following a long battle with injuries

Maria Sharapova is a global superstar and icon both on and off the court. But her sparkling career was tarnished by a drugs ban which cost her credibility from the sport she loved.

She made herself a global star when she dispatched Serena Williams - grunts and all - to win Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004.

She then added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008. After completing her career Grand Slam - the 10th woman to do so - in 2012 at Roland Garros, Sharapova regained the French Open two years later.

When Sharapova called a press conference in March 2016, the speculation was that chronic shoulder problems were forcing her to retire. Instead, she revealed she had failed a doping test for the cardiac drug Meldonium at the Australian Open in January having not realised it had been added to the banned list at the end of 2015.

The Russian leaves tennis as one of its bona fide global superstars alongside the Williams sisters, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

It's a long journey. It started from a very young age. It's not over yet, you know. I'm not sitting here and saying I'm done, because I'm far from it. I have a lot more in me to achieve. I believe in my game. I think that's one of the reasons that that's why I'm sitting here with my fourth one and winning Roland Garros, is because I always believed I could be better, I could be a better player, whether it was on clay, whether it was on grass, whether it was on cement, anything Maria Sharapova after winning the 2014 French Open

Her career suffered a downward spiral. She was suspended for 15 months but, while authorities accepted she was not trying to cheat, the issue cast a cloud over her career.

Just a few days short of four years since that internet countdown, Sharapova has kept to her word by announcing her retirement through a glitzy version of notes in Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines rather than at a "downtown LA hotel with a fairly ugly carpet".

Sharapova's return to the sport in 2017 was met with resistance and, although she reached the semi-finals of her comeback tournament in Stuttgart, she struggled to return to past glories thereafter, peaking at a high of 21 in the rankings.

She missed six Grand Slams and was also plagued by thigh, wrist and more shoulder injuries, which ruined the final years of her glittering career.

Sharapova won just one more title - in Tianjin that year - while her best Grand Slam performance was a quarter-final spot at the 2018 French Open. There may have been no lower moment than her first-round retirement at Wimbledon against Pauline Parmentier in 2019 as she left the court in tears. It turned out to be her last match there.

Sharapova wore this black dress designed by Riccardo Tisci for Nike combining lace, Swarovski crystals, dots and leather details during her sensational win against Simona Halep at Flushing Meadows in 2017

Sharapova's story captured imaginations...

Born in Siberia after her parents moved from their home in Belarus fearing the effects of the nearby Chernobyl disaster, Sharapova showed exceptional promise at tennis.



The family took advice from Martina Navratilova, and Sharapova and her father Yuri moved to Florida to further her training when the Russian was only six.



Neither could speak English and Sharapova did not see her mother until she was able to join them two years later.



The Russian, who first picked up a racket at the age of four, struggled with chronic shoulder problems and slumped to 373 in the rankings.

She was ranked world No 1 on five separate occasions for a total of 21 weeks. She first hit top spot aged 18 and got there for the last time after her first French Open success in 2012.

Sharapova also won 36 WTA Tour titles, including the WTA Finals in 2004, and claimed a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Sharapova won Wimbledon aged 17 - becoming the third youngest female champion ever

Her rivalry against Serena Williams was supposed to be one that matched Federer-Nadal as one for the ages, and there was certainly no love lost between them, but on court it was startlingly one-sided, with Williams winning 19 straight matches dating back to 2004. The last of which was a 6-1 6-1 hammering in last year's US Open.

Writing in her autobiography, 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far', Sharapova said: "I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon."

In recent years, Sharapova has married her tennis career with business interests, including the launch of her sweet and chocolate line Sugarpova making her one of the most marketable and highest-paid female athletes in the world for over a decade.

Sharapova stands out from the crowd in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning her second French Open crown in 2014

Despite being often described as cold and unfriendly by her rivals, tennis will miss a woman who often stood out from the crowd.

Tennis showed me the world - and it showed me what I was made of. It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I'll still be pushing. I'll still be climbing. I'll still be growing.



Tennis - I'm saying goodbye.

Sharapova's career in numbers: 36 The number of titles she won on the WTA Tour 5 Of those titles, five were Grand Slams, winning Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open and the French Open (twice) 10 She is one of just 10 women to win all four Grand Slam singles titles 645 The number of singles matches Sharapova won across her 17-year career $38,777,962 The prize money in American dollars that the Russian claimed 21 She spent 21 weeks at the top of the world rankings, over five separate spells 373 Her ranking had slipped to a lowly 373 by the time Sharapova retired 17 She became the third youngest Wimbledon women's champion when she won in 2004, aged 17 15 Sharapova's career was halted by a 15-month drugs ban in 2016 9.1 Winning just two of her 22 battles with Serena Williams gave Sharapova a shocking 9.1 per cent win rate against the American

Billie Jean King, a long-time friend and ally, was effusive in her praise, while on Instagram, there was a tribute from Sharapova's boyfriend, British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

From the day @MariaSharapova won her first #Wimbledon title at age 17, she has been a great champion.



A 5x major champion and a former World No. 1, her business success is just as impressive as her tennis achievements.



Maria, the best is yet to come for you! #MissYouMaria — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 26, 2020

To the kindest and most professional person I know, here is to you Maria, and all that awaits you in your next chapter!

May you continue to inspire us all with your deep humility, self-depreciation, strength and focus. As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary fetes, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit in the years to come. Proudly and lovingly.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.