Kyle Edmund on the up following success at recent New York Open

Kyle Edmund hopes to reach the highs of 2018 when he got to the semi-finals of the Australian Open

Kyle Edmund believes he has turned the corner after the lows of 2019. The Briton is back in the world top 50, but he is setting his sights higher.

Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals, won his maiden ATP Tour title in Antwerp and peaked at a career-high of No 14 in the world in 2018 before struggling for form the following year in which he slumped to No 75 in the world.

But the 25-year-old has regained some of his old form in recent months having claimed his second ATP title by winning the New York Open before reaching the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in February.

Edmund has returned to the world top 50, but he is setting his sights much higher as he looks to keep the momentum going.

For sure when you get on a bit of a run you get some more confidence and wins come a bit easier. It's just trying to do my best to get there. Kyle Edmund

"I believe with how I can play and the players I can beat, I can get high up in the rankings again. But you have to do that," he told the official ATP Tour website.

"It isn't just that I say this and it's going to happen. That's up to me to go and do that now. I've done it before in terms of having a good run at the biggest tournaments. Won a Tour event, been in the Top 15 of the world. So I can do it, I've got to go and do it almost again now and learn from what happened last time.

"The past year or so I just haven't had a biggish result compared to 2018. That's where I'm at, just trying to do my best.

"You can't really wait. You have to go and do it and earn it. It's not really one result in like a fluke. It doesn't just happen.

"[It is about doing] all the little stuff that goes on with that, like getting better physically on the court, whatever it is, looking after yourself, and just doing everything you can to maximise that possibility. For sure when you get on a bit of a run you get some more confidence and wins come a bit easier. It's just trying to do my best to get there."

