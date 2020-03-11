Bianca Andreescu aiming to return to action at Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu hopes to be fit in time for the Miami Open

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu says she is "hoping to play Miami Open" as she continues her rehabilitation from a knee injury which has kept her out of action since October.

The world No 6 has yet to feature in any tournaments so far this year after suffering a knee injury, which saw her withdraw from the WTA Finals Shenzhen.

But the Canadian superstar is targeting Miami as her comeback event despite concerns the tournament may not go ahead as planned over concerns about coronavirus.

"I'm super impatient to start competing again. I want to do the most, so I'm super anxious. But at the same time, I'm ready," she told People.

"I'm just taking it day by day, doing better and better as the days go on. I'm very pleased about that. I've been doing a lot of rehab on my knee, a lot of strengthening. Right now I'm hoping to play Miami Open.

"I've been working really, really hard. I'm just ready to start competing again. I think I'll be competing again at an even higher level than I was before."

Andreescu watched the London Olympics as a child

The talented 19-year-old is also targeting success in Tokyo this summer. Andreescu recalls watching the London Olympics as a child.

"I'm really looking forward to the Olympics this year, 100 per cent. I remember when I was 12 years old. I remember watching that 2012 Olympics and telling my mom: 'I want to be there.' And I have a really good chance this year so I'm super excited," she said.

"I've heard from athletes who've played them over the years and they say it's one of the best experiences of their lives so that's definitely a goal of mine. Obviously not just participating in it, but getting that gold medal would be something incredible."

