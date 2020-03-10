Coronavirus: Lleyton Hewitt fears for tennis calendar after Indian Wells cancellation

Lleyton Hewitt fears the next big tennis tournament will also be cancelled

Lleyton Hewitt fears that the next big tennis tournament on the calendar will go the same way as Indian Wells, which was cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus.

Australia's Davis Cup captain said he was left very much "in the dark" over the situation, which has put pay to the postponement of the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California this weekend.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has said the men's tour schedule remains the same, with Miami Open organisers putting out a statement saying that the tournament will carry on as scheduled in two weeks' time.

The WTA Tour has a lower-level tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, set for March 16-21 before Miami begins.

"I was meant to be heading to Indian Wells to watch the boys and now Indian Wells has got cancelled, so it's a bit of a moving target for the guys at the moment," said Hewitt.

"They're sort of working out if the Miami Masters will be on and then they move to Europe for the clay court events. But having seen what's happening in Italy, there will be a few challenges."

