National League and grassroots football suspended because of coronavirus pandemic

National League matches went ahead at the weekend

England's National League, the last nationwide competition still playing football in the country, announced on Monday it was suspending play until April 3.

The Football Association have also advised all grassroots football in England to be postponed for the foreseeable future.

The National League was heavily criticised by some of the league's managers for allowing play to go ahead over the weekend.

Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens accused the National League of greed, while Chesterfield manager John Pemberton and Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire were also critical.

A statement released by the National League read: "At its Board Meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.

"However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

"In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

"In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3rd April 2020."

FA advise against grassroots football

The FA released a statement on Monday evening advising against social contact and gatherings where possible.

They recommend all grassroots football should be suspended.

A statement read: "Following the Government's announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

"Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and well-being of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

"We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed."

