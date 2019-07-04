Football Pundits

Latest

All pundits

All Football pundits
Jamie Redknapp 04/07/19 10:41am

Redknapp: Chelsea must be realistic

Chelsea must "be realistic" about their top-four hopes and give Frank Lampard time to succeed, says Jamie Redknapp.
Charlie Nicholas 26/06/19 5:06pm

'Arsenal need centre-backs immediately'

Kieran Tierney would be a welcome signing for Arsenal, but they need to bring in two centre-backs "immediately", says Charlie Nicholas.

Paul Merson 16/06/19 5:30pm

'Chelsea transfer ban could help Lampard'

Frank Lampard would have pressure taken off him as Chelsea boss under the club's year-long transfer ban, Paul Merson says.
Gary Neville 25/06/19 6:00am

Nev on Utd's transfer difficulties

Gary Neville explains the difficulties facing Manchester United in the transfer window - and gives his thoughts on Paul Pogba's future.

Gary Neville 10/06/19 9:00am

Neville's England midfield blueprint

Gary Neville takes an in-depth look at England's midfield issue, why the focus must be on Harry Winks going forward.

Jamie Carragher 06/06/19 6:00am

VVD and De Ligt: Best in the world?

Jamie Carragher assesses the strengths of Dutch defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.
Jamie Carragher 04/06/19 9:48pm

When Carra met Alexander-Arnold...

He's the local lad fulfilling a dream. Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks to Jamie Carragher documenting the closing stages of an extraordinary season for him and his club.
Gary Neville 06/06/19 6:00am

Neville: English football on the up

Gary Neville believes English football is on the up as the country prepares for a second semi-final in 12 months.
Martin Tyler 14/05/19 12:22pm

Tyler's end-of-season stats special

The 'Undrawables', unchanged lineups, quickfire reds and fastest-ever goals - we have all the best stats after a record-breaking Premier League season...

Gary Neville 13/05/19 11:24am

Neville on City, Pep and how Reds react

Gary Neville tells us where Man City's side rank in the pantheon of Premier League champions, if Pep is the best of all time, and how Liverpool recover next season.
Gary Neville 12/05/19 8:11pm

Nev, Carra and co on title race finale

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and John Barnes discuss Man City and Liverpool following Sunday's title race finale.
Gary Neville 06/05/19 11:23pm

Neville reveals Man Utd blueprint

Gary Neville says Man Utd needed to "cleanse the club" as he laid out the major rebuilding job needed at Old Trafford.
Phil Thompson 13/05/19 3:47pm

Thommo: I'd take Coutinho back now

Phil Thompson said he would bring Philippe Coutinho back to Liverpool in a heartbeat, saying the Brazilian is not loved at Barcelona as he was at Anfield.
David Prutton 13/05/19 3:55pm

Prutton's EFL play-off predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the play-off semi-final second leg fixtures, but who is he tipping to reach Wembley?
Paul Merson 11/05/19 7:00am

Merson's final-day predictions

It's the Premier League's curtain call but the title race is still to be decided - who's Paul Merson backing to lift the trophy?
David Prutton 27/05/19 6:00am

Prutton's Championship final prediction

David Prutton returns with his final Sky Bet EFL prediction of the season, but who is he tipping for victory in the Championship play-off final?
David Prutton 11/05/19 7:00am

Prutton's EFL play-off predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the play-off semi-final first-leg fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?
Paul Merson 11/05/19 8:00am

Merse: Ole in trouble if United lose

Manchester United will have "serious meetings" or even sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they lose to Cardiff, Paul Merson believes.
Martin Tyler 07/05/19 4:08pm

Tyler's stats: Terriers' home discomforts

Fewest home goals in a Premier League season? Most assists in Europe's top-five leagues? All-foreign playing XI's? Martin knows...
Charlie Nicholas 08/05/19 7:00am

Charlie's European predictions

After Liverpool and Tottenham made it an all-English Champions League final, will Arsenal and Chelsea do the same in the Europa League?

