Paul Merson: Arsenal's statement victory over Bayern Munich in Champions League will make Europe stand up and take notice

Paul Merson described Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich as a "huge statement", saying the result will make everyone around Europe stand up and take notice of Mikel Arteta's side.

Second-half goals from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli fired the Gunners to all three points in their heavyweight Champions League clash with Bayern, stretching their perfect record in the competition to five victories from five matches to leave them top of the 36-team table.

It means Arsenal, who are now unbeaten in their last 16 games, are now top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

"It's a huge statement from Arsenal" former Gunner Merson said.

"That goes all around Europe. People will be watching and seeing this result. They will be saying wow, especially because of what Bayern have done to Arsenal in recent years.

"This Bayern Munich team are blowing everyone away. I know the Bundesliga is not like the Premier League, but they are proven in Europe. They go deep in European competition.

"Arsenal were outstanding.

"The first half was touch and go. Both sides had their moments, but in the second half, Arsenal steamrolled them."

Arteta: We beat ‘best team in Europe’ in Bayern Munich Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal beat the “best side in Europe” after they won the heavyweight European clash with Bayern Munich 3-1.



“I have to praise our players because I think they had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe,” he said.



“Individually, we were immense to resolve all the challenges that these teams bring to the table.



“They know how hard we work to prepare for every single game. We know that the margins are super small. We started the week really well against Spurs, winning here at home. Today is another massive victory, but that’s it.



“We’ve certainly been very consistent in the competition so far, but it’s just the beginning. We are so pleased with what we’ve seen today.



“Again, the energy that we created in the stadium, what the team transmits, the energy that we bring, the quality that we play with, it’s incredible. And we have to maintain that because it’s still very early.”

'Rice Arsenal's most important player'

Image: Declan Rice and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich battle for the ball

Merson went on to praise Arsenal's strength in depth after substitutes Madueke grabbed his first goal for the club and Martinelli scored on his return from injury.

Martin Odegaard also came on as he returned to boost Arteta's options.

However, despite the Gunners' strength in depth, Merson singled out Declan Rice, who was man of the match against Bayern, as Arsenal's most important player.

He said: "Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard and Ben White came on. They were the five subs and they walk into the first XIs of most teams.

"For how big the squad is and how good it is, they cannot afford to lose Declan Rice. The man gets better and better and better.

"He was absolutely outstanding and he ran Bayern into the ground.

"He is Arsenal's most important player - one million per cent. But Martin Zubimendi deserves a mention too. He was phenomenal."

'They'll blow everyone away!' - Merse gives verdict on Chelsea vs Arsenal...

Image: Noni Madueke celebrates his first Arsenal goal

After wins over Spurs and Bayern, the tests keep on coming for Arsenal as they face a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday (kick off 4.30pm).

It's another first vs second clash for the Gunners and Merson believes they won't be caught in the league if they come away with victory in west London.

Chelsea

Arsenal Sunday 30th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"Sit down and buckle in on Sunday", he said.

"This is a Super Sunday. Chelsea vs Arsenal is a massive football match.

"If Arsenal win it, I think it is good night nurse. I think it will be all over.

"They won't be caught and they'll just blow everyone away."

Trossard forced off against Bayern The only dampener on Arsenal's night was an injury that forced Leandro Trossard off against Bayern Munich.



The Belgian international headed straight down the tunnel at the Emirates Stadium when he was replaced by Noni Madueke after appearing to hurt his leg in the first half.



"With Leo, we don't know," said Mikel Arteta after the game. "He said he felt something and we didn't want to take any risks."



Trossard now becomes a doubt for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports at Stamford Bridge.

