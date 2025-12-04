Liverpool's vulnerability to long passes exposed again by Sunderland, and Leeds could profit next - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

Liverpool's big weakness exposed again

Mohamed Salah's omission from Liverpool's starting line-up for the second time in four days was the dominant talking point from their 1-1 draw with Sunderland. His form is undoubtedly a worry. But the game also highlighted a far bigger issue for Arne Slot.

It was just one of many this season in which his side have struggled to cope with an opponent's long passes. It is over a month since Slot publicly admitted his side had "no answer" to teams going long against them. They appear little closer to finding a solution.

Sunderland played 73 passes long at Anfield, according to Opta. It was the third-most by any side in a Premier League game this season. But it was not an unusual experience for Liverpool.

In fact, Slot's side have faced four of the five highest totals for long passes in individual games this term as opponents seek to capitalise on what has become a glaring weakness for the champions.

Liverpool have so far only won one of the four games in which their opponents have hit the 70-mark for long passes. The approach helped Sunderland take a valuable point on Wednesday night. Crystal Palace and Manchester United were able to claim all three.

The results are part of a pronounced pattern under Slot. In the 13 Premier League games in which his side's opponents have played more than 20 per cent of their passes long, Liverpool's win rate is just 30.8 per cent, down from 71.8 per cent in their other games.

It started at the feet of Robin Roefs against Sunderland. The goalkeeper sent 31 of his 53 passes long. It was his highest total in any game this season and it had precisely the desired impact.

Image: Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs played 31 of his 53 passes long

One of them led to the opener, with Wilson Isidor winning the initial header and Virgil van Dijk failing to deal with the loose ball, allowing Chemsdine Talbi to get his shot off. With another, in stoppage time, Roefs put Isidor through for what should have been the winner.

There has been more of an emphasis on direct play generally in the Premier League this season. But Liverpool have faced long passes at a higher rate than any other side, at 18.22 per cent. Arsenal are next-highest on 15.67 per cent. The average is 11.77 per cent.

For Liverpool, it represents a dramatic change from last term, when their opponents only directed 12.08 per cent of their passes long.

The change of approach has flummoxed Slot but it is actually last season, rather than this one, that stands out as an outlier in the wider context of the last decade for Liverpool.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool routinely faced a percentage of long passes similar to this season. The numbers dipped in his final two campaigns in charge, although never as low as in Slot's first year.

Watching Liverpool now, it is easy to see why so many teams are adopting the approach of sitting deep and going direct with their passing. For a start, it allows them to bypass Liverpool's press.

They are pressing less effectively partly because they are getting fewer chances to win the ball back high up the pitch. Their numbers are down from last season for high turnovers, possessions won and pressures in the final third, and counter-pressures.

Then there is the small matter of its effectiveness at the other end of the pitch. Statistically, Van Dijk and fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate have actually stood up well to the barrage of long passes.

Van Dijk's aerial duel success rate has risen from 72 per cent last season to 78 per cent this term. Konate's is up from 70 per cent to 72 per cent. But both players are having to contest roughly 45 per cent more aerials and the second balls are proving problematic.

Sunderland's opener at Anfield was just the latest example of an opponent reacting quicker with deadly consequences. "They have been so much sharper and intense, Sunderland, summed up by that goal," said Jamie Carragher on co-commentary.

The Sky Sports pundit went on to describe Liverpool's performance as "really worrying". With Sunderland becoming just the latest side to exploit the same weakness, it is difficult to argue otherwise.

Leeds next to profit?

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Saturday's game against Leeds, live on Sky Sports at Elland Road, is likely to bring more of the same.

The newly-promoted side head into it with head coach Daniel Farke having inspired a mini-resurgence following a switch to a 3-4-2-1 system which helped them beat Chelsea 3-1 on Wednesday having almost taken a point against Manchester City a few days earlier.

Among other things, the new formation has allowed Farke to pair two physically-imposing strikers together in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha for the first time.

They scored three goals between them against Manchester City and Chelsea and have also given Leeds the option to go long.

Ominously for Liverpool, Farke's side sent a higher percentage passes long against Chelsea than in any other game this season.

It could prove a handy warm-up for what's next.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Omari Hutchinson has had to be patient following his £37.5m arrival at Nottingham Forest from Ipswich in the summer but Wednesday brought a first Premier League start of the season against Wolves.

A bright showing at Molineux, where he assisted the winning goal, could earn him another opportunity against Everton on Saturday.

The last column previewed Moises Caicedo's midfield battle against Declan Rice at Stamford Bridge. One needless red card later, it's fair to say the Arsenal man came out on top in that one.