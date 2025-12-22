Jorgen Strand Larsen's form for Wolves, Morgan Rogers between the lines and Keane Lewis-Potter in The Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Strand Larsen's struggles

Jorgen Strand Larsen's only Premier League goal this season came from the penalty spot in Wolves' home defeat to Burnley in October. Against Brentford on Saturday, he was unable to convert his spot-kick late on, marking a new low for him at Molineux.

It has obviously been a wretched season for Wolves, their relegation already seeming like an inevitability after two points from 17 games. But the alarming dip in Strand Larsen's form has been a surprise given that Newcastle United wanted him in August.

That was understandable enough after 14 goals in his debut Premier League season. The problem for the big Norwegian is that he is not a player capable of fashioning openings for himself. He relies on service and that service to him has been pitiful.

Perhaps that should have been anticipated. Strand Larsen's last Premier League goal from open play at Molineux came against Leicester in April and it was laid perfectly into his path by Matheus Cunha. Wolves have not won a game in the competition since.

Three of his goals last season were assisted by Rayan Ait Nouri. The winner over Ipswich was provided by Pablo Sarabia. The opener against Manchester City? It was Nelson Semedo's driving run from deep that delivered it. All of these teammates have since left.

The upshot is that Strand Larsen's numbers for goals, expected goals, shots and chances created are all down this season. Even his hold-up play has deteriorated. He ranked top for the number of times that he held the ball up last season. Not so, this.

Image: Jorgen Strand Larsen's form for Wolves have dipped this season

That suggests the problem of the lack of quality around him is now being compounded by lost confidence. Supporters have been calling for Tolu Arokodare, the Nigerian striker who came off the bench to equalise at Arsenal, to be given an opportunity instead.

Rob Edwards wants to be supportive of Strand Larsen, perhaps realising that him rediscovering his form is Wolves' best chance of improving. "We know it is there. He has my backing as a human being and as a Wolverhampton Wanderers football player."

But the perception that his place in the side is now undeserved is not helping an already fractious relationship between player and supporters. Being in the press conference after the game on Saturday was a chance to ask Edwards whether this was a concern.

"As a player, you can always turn things around, so that is always achievable and that will be done by really hard work and good performances and all of us trying to get around him and each other at the moment because we are all in this together.

"He has done so well before and has really high expectations. He is a good player and there will be more criticism with the bigger players, especially when we are doing what we are doing at the moment, losing games." Even so, a refresh might be required.

Whether it is time on the bench in the short term or a move from Molineux in the medium term, something has to change. Strand Larsen will still have suitors, with West Ham linked. Maybe better service will bring belief. Because, without both, he looks lost.

Rogers' turnaround explained

If Strand Larsen is looking around for inspiration, the turnaround in Morgan Rogers' form down the road at Aston Villa could hardly be more dramatic. He was briefly jeered at Villa Park against Bologna in September, seemingly unable even to complete a pass.

Unai Emery stuck with Rogers and has been rewarded. After failing to find the net in the first seven Premier League games of the season, he has six in six. Asking Emery about Rogers in October, before his season sparked to life, he explained his reasoning.

"I use him a lot because he is a player who can connect and link the play as a No 10 and then drive, using his physical capacity to get into the opponent's box. He can improve by being more clinical, by getting better at finding that last pass and by scoring more goals.

"Last year, he achieved here fantastic numbers, 14 goals and 13 assists as well. Of course, this year, he has started poorly with the numbers, but he is getting better and I am confident that he is going to continue improving this year, because we need it."

There has been some suggestion that Rogers' knack for the spectacular is unsustainable but it is a little more nuanced than that. He had seven shots against Manchester United - no Premier League player attempted more over the weekend.

Rogers exploited the space between Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro. What Emery knows is that the player's tendency to find space between the lines means that - whether in form or not - he will always have opportunities to make things happen for this Villa team.

One statistic highlights this very clearly. Genius IQ data allows us to identify how many times a player is available to receive the ball between the lines. Rogers has had high availability in that zone more often than any other Premier League player this season.

He will not always be able to produce the finishes that did for Senne Lammens and Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, of course. But if opponents continue to allow Aston Villa to find Rogers in those spaces then he will continue delivering big moments.

Lewis-Potter's versatility pays off

A quick mention for another two-goal hero from the weekend. Keane Lewis-Potter scored both of Brentford's goals at Wolves and, unlike Rogers whose goals were remarkably similar, the strikes showcased different qualities - one with each foot.

"He gave a really good example of what type of player he is, the timing of his movement and the types of finishes that he is capable of - really calm, a really good finisher - so genuinely really happy for him," said Bees boss Keith Andrews after the game.

Image: Keane Lewis-Potter's minutes by position during his Premier League career

Versatile finishes from a versatile footballer. "I inherited Keano as a left-back," said Andrews. Indeed, a significant chunk of Lewis-Potter's Premier League minutes for Brentford have come in that role. With Rico Henry fit, the 24-year-old has had to wait.

"He has been frustrated naturally with the amount of game time this year. Keano was always going to get his opportunity because I feel like he has been knocking at the door, he's been training really, really well and I think he absolutely grabbed that today."

Starting on the right of the front three, Lewis-Potter certainly made a case for playing further forwards more regularly. Asking Andrews about that in the press conference, he replied: "I am not sure what his best position is. He keeps telling me he is a winger."

He continued: "I just think he is very versatile. You have got to appreciate his qualities, and the fact that he is versatile and can and has played in different positions is obviously very, very useful for me." It won Brentford the game against Wolves.