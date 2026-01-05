Benjamin Sesko's finishing for Man Utd, John McGinn's touches in the box, Jhon Arias and Max Kilman all in The Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Sesko's finishing is a problem for Man Utd

McGinn's touches in the box for Aston Villa

Arias' reinvention under Edwards at Wolves

Kilman aerial duels highlight West Ham woe

Sesko's finishing issues at Man Utd

Benjamin Sesko delayed his shot in the first half and saw it blocked. He badly mistimed a header from an offside position early in the second half, then side-footed the ball the wrong side of the post from close range. It was a difficult day for the striker at Leeds.

Statistically, he finished the 1-1 draw at Elland Road as the player with the game's best chances but once again failed to find the net. It is perhaps the story of his Manchester United career so far, one that has not yet ignited since his big-money move from Leipzig.

Image: Benjamin Sesko is yet to score from outside the six-yard box in the Premier League

Having started each of the last four games, this is his joint-longest run in the side and Sesko can expect to make it five in a row at Burnley on Wednesday evening. But Ruben Amorim needs more from the 22-year-old forward in the absence of other key players.

International commitments have robbed United of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo in this busy period, but the fixture list was inviting for Sesko. Instead, they have won only one of the last four. Had they beaten Wolves at home and won at Leeds they would now be fourth.

Sesko has had 12 shots in these matches without scoring. The other four men to have had this many shots in the Premier League during this period have each scored at least twice. In terms of non-penalty expected goals, of the top dozen he is the only one not to score.

All of which suggests that Sesko is getting service. There were six attempts on goal against Wolves without seriously testing the goalkeeper. He ranks in the top 12 for non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

Of the top 20, only three players have underperformed in front of goal by a wider margin than the Manchester United man. Whether that poor return from the chances that he has had is an encouraging sign or a reason for concern is a matter of perspective.

These expected goals numbers are in line with his two seasons in the Bundesliga. In that sense, United are getting what they bought, it is just that those shots have not been going in as often as they did in Leipzig, where his conversion was impressive. That can change.

Perhaps the worry for United is that they hoped for more not less. An investment in potential, Sesko's size and speed meant that he was seen as someone on an upward trajectory who could build on hauls of 14 and 13 in those two seasons as a Bundesliga player.

Instead, as with the admittedly older Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal, the Premier League has exposed some limitations. Sesko has time on his side and the underlying numbers too. But if this winter was an opportunity for him to step up, it has not yet been seized.

McGinn's touches in the box

John McGinn is a beloved figure at Aston Villa and at 31 there are not many tricks for him still to be taught. Unai Emery trusts his captain. But that does not mean that the Villa manager cannot demand more. Those demands won the game against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Sky Sports after scoring twice in Villa's 3-1 win over Forest at Villa Park, a victory that moved Emery's men eight points clear of fourth, McGinn explained: "The manager wanted me to be more intense and get in the box and thankfully I did that."

In truth, McGinn did not need to venture into the Forest box to score the points-sealing third goal, finishing from long distance when John Victor went walkabout. But he still had to make the run - just as he did for his first goal, that one coming from inside the penalty area.

McGinn had five touches in the opposition box during the game. That is more than in any other Premier League appearance this season, beating his high of four registered against Brentford back in August. He had settled into a rhythm of staying a little deeper.

What a response. McGinn had not scored twice in a game in the Premier League before, achieving the feat in an Aston Villa shirt for only the second time in all competitions - the other also coming against Forest back in the Championship almost seven years ago.

Emery's reputation for improving players is well established and that ability to coax more from his squad has been a feature of Villa's success under him. McGinn, 311 games into his career with the club, still adding new elements to his game only underlines the point.

Arias reinvented at Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and West Ham

Mateus Mane has been the star performer for Wolves of late, the catalyst for their improved performance levels as they picked up their first win of the Premier League season against West Ham. But the recall of his new midfield partner Jhon Arias has been key too.

Arias was an unused substitute in the game prior to Rob Edwards' arrival but has featured in every game under him. He came in to start the draw at Manchester United and then scoring the opening goal - his first in a Wolves shirt - in the defeat of the Hammers at Molineux.

His improved form has come in a new role. Having been signed as a winger, he struggled playing with his back to goal, unable to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. But injuries and suspensions forced Edwards to look for a new solution at Old Trafford.

Deployed centrally alongside Mane, with Joao Gomes providing protection behind, Arias has been able to find much more space when getting on the ball in deeper areas rather than being restricted to the flank. It has helped him to show more of what he can do.

It has helped Wolves too. The Brazilian duo of Gomes and Andre have Premier League class but as a pair they are not attack-minded enough to threaten the opposition centrally. Neither has scored this season. Arias and Mane, as twin eights, both managed it in one half.

Speaking to Edwards in the press conference after the game, he confessed to having had a sleepless night wondering whether to recall the available again Andre. He opted to stick with Arias and was rewarded. Now he is wondering if he has hit upon something.

"Potentially," acknowledged Edwards. "I mean, his last two performances have been really good in that more of an eight role, in that deeper role. I think he covers the ground really well. And obviously, he has got a real calmness in possession with the ball."

Few expect Arias to stay at Wolves long term and, unlike Mane, it may be that his name will remain synonymous with the club's failings this season. But this belated reinvention is a reminder of his quality. How Wolves will wish they had been able to unlock it sooner.

Kilman's nightmare for West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo said afterwards that he could not remember a worse day on a football pitch in his long career. Maximilian Kilman might well agree. The West Ham defender endured a miserable game on his return to Molineux, booed by his own team's supporters.

The catalyst was the second Wolves goal. Kilman's clearance was an ugly one, contorting his body into a strange position in failing to deal with the ball into the box. It led to West Ham conceding a penalty from which there proved to be no way back for his team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham boss Nuno Espírito Santo apologised for the display at Wolves

But the dissatisfaction with Kilman runs deep. A £40m signing in the summer of 2024, his seven-year contract is now seen as emblematic of West Ham's flawed recruitment strategy. Now 28 years of age, the hope was that Kilman would be a dominant figure at the back.

On Saturday, he was outmuscled by Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare. Kilman lost eight aerial duels to the Nigerian, the most that he has ever lost in a Premier League game for West Ham - although his three worst displays in this regard have all come this season.

At his best, Kilman can be calm and competent in possession but he has never been the most demonstrative of defenders. A popular figure in a mid-table Wolves side, the expectations were rather different when he was a bargain buy from Maidenhead United.

At West Ham, he has become a lightning rod for fan frustration, unable to convince with his body language, sparking accusations of timidity. If Kilman is ever to win over those supporters, he will need to win far more of his aerial duels than he did at Molineux.