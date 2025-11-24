Bruno Guimaraes is the complete midfielder, Neco Williams' tackles and Adam Wharton's passing in the Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Guimaraes is the complete midfielder

Much of the focus has been on Pep Guardiola's exchange with Bruno Guimaraes upon the final whistle in Newcastle's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday but more instructive were Guardiola's words about him beforehand. "He is a special player."

Harvey Barnes scored the goals that won it for Newcastle but Guimaraes was involved in both. It was his driving run that earned the assist for the breakthrough goal, while it was his header against the crossbar that Barnes pounced upon for the winning goal.

The Brazilian is - as Guardiola also noted - "an idol" at St James' Park because of that combination of work rate and quality that supporters crave. Guimaraes is undoubtedly an intense, tough-tackling player but there is so much more to his game than that.

Since his arrival in the Premier League in 2022, only Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Everton's Idrissa Gueye have made more tackles. But he has created more chances and completed more passes in the opposition half than the pair combined.

He ranks in the top 10 this season for winning the ball back in the final third, but is also in the top 10 for successful passes in that zone. He is 11th for distance covered, while also being top for through-balls - such as the one in the channel that set up an early Barnes chance.

Eddie Howe knows this, of course. "He is a very special player," he said recently. "His will to win, his determination, his drive to be successful is there every day. His professionalism to prepare himself to play is of the highest level and I think you get the rewards of that."

He was speaking after Newcastle's previous home win in which Guimaraes scored a 90th-minute winner. There had been five Fulham players ahead of him when Newcastle won the ball back but he was beyond all of them in time for the 'straightforward' tap in.

His contribution to the key moments in defeating City showcased more of the same. At 28 years old, Guimaraes is at the peak of his powers, having turned himself into the complete midfielder in a Newcastle shirt. No wonder he has Guardiola's attention.

Williams snuffs out Salah with tackling

Mohamed Salah's decline continues to be one of the most talked about topics of the Premier League season but some credit must go to the performance of his marker in Nottingham Forest's 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield. Neco Williams was superb.

The Forest left-back found himself in some awkward situations against Salah. No player had more touches in the opposition box than the Egyptian over the Premier League weekend. But Williams also put in 11 tackles. The most by any player all season.

"The commitment to the cause and to the shirt was all on display today," said Sean Dyche after Forest's victory and nobody epitomised that more than the Wales international. Indeed, Williams even provided an assist of his own in the second half.

It was fitting that after working so hard to snuff out the threat of Salah, he was the one to create a goal himself by running off the winger, beating Alexis Mac Allister and putting in a cross that found Nicola Savona for the goal that put Forest two up in front of the Kop.

Salah's lack of defensive work means there is always an opportunity to get in down that flank. But it requires a player who can keep him quiet at one end while still having the reserves of energy and the ability to punish Liverpool at the other. Williams delivered.

Wharton's passing makes the difference

Adam Wharton was involved in both of Crystal Palace's goals in their hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux. The first owed something to fortunate as his shot was deflected into the path of Daniel Munoz but the second highlighted his passing ability.

"The easier pass would be back to Marc Guehi," said Oliver Glasner afterwards. Wharton went for Yeremy Pinto instead. "We are always encouraging the players to play forward." The young midfielder's first-time pass was received and curled into the net.

Asked about Wharton playing for England last week, Glasner said: "That is why he got the start, I think. He did not get the start because he is the best header in England. He got it for his passing, his orientation, his passing forward, his line-breaking passes."

All of that was on show in this victory. Wharton had 75 touches of the ball and played 23 passes into the final third - both more than any other player on the pitch. In an otherwise fairly even game, Wharton's superior use of the ball made the difference.