Jamie Carragher: Can Morgan Rogers lead Aston Villa to title and steal England No 10 spot?

Jamie Carragher believes Morgan Rogers could be the player that drives Aston Villa close to the Premier League title and thinks the 23-year-old has a chance of keeping Jude Bellingham out of the England side at the World Cup.

Rogers scored twice - including a stunning 25-yard winner - to ensure Villa remained three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after a 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

The England international now has five goals and three assists in 16 Premier League games this season and Carragher described him as a "something special" after his sparkling performance at the London Stadium helped Villa to a 10th victory from 11 matches.

"The upturn in form since what we saw in the first few weeks of the season, it's been a complete contrast," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"We go back to the manager a lot, and rightly so. I think there is only Pep Guardiola in the Premier league right now who is a better manager than Unai Emery when you look at his CV and what he has done over his managerial career.

"There are some top managers in the league but Emery has a great CV and he's done a brilliant job at Villa as well."

"But Morgan Rogers is something special."

"He's been one of those players that has sort of come from nowhere," he added.

"They signed him from Middlesbrough for not a huge fee and he's gone on right now to not just being one of the best young players in the Premier League, which is what he was last season, but he's now looking like one of the best players in the Premier League.

"That could be key if Aston Villa do feel that they could go on and contest the league title or go on and win it."

“For me, the most important thing is how he is working, tactically, offensively and defensively and now he is scoring goals. He is always doing his work with huge commitment. He is growing up so quick and performing better because physically, he is strong and his mentality is huge.

Can Rogers drag Villa to the title?

Having been winless in their first five, Aston Villaare on their best run in more than a century and their comeback win in east London keeps them firmly in the race for the Premier League title alongside Arsenal and Man City.

And while Carragher doesn't believe Emery's side will get their hands on the trophy in May, he does think any chance they have could rest on Rogers.

Carragher said: "Can Villa win the title? I don't think they can but if you are to win a title, and let's say Man City go on to win a title, they have Erling Haaland, who is the best player in the league.

"If I look at Arsenal right now, I think of Declan Rice. If they go on and win the league I see Rice as a player of the year candidate.

"But with Aston Villa, who could drive them to the title? Who is that special that they could be head and shoulders above everyone in the league?

Image: Rogers celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game against West Ham

"The one player I look at is Rogers.

"PFA young player of the year before, could he now go on and be PFA player of the year this season and drag Villa really close to a league title."

'Real fight between Bellingham and Rogers for England no. 10 shirt'

Image: Rogers celebrates Aston Villa's win at West Ham

Rogers' fine form this season has also seen him become a regular name for England under Thomas Tuchel.

There's plenty of competition for the Three Lions no.10 jersey with many expecting Jude Bellingham to return as a starter by the time the World Cup comes around next summer.

However, Carragher doesn't believes Bellingham's return is a given because of the form of Rogers.

"Rogers has been one of those players, along with Elliot Anderson, in the last six months for England who most people look at and think it's a bold move to have them in the England team," Carragher said.

"However, the longer they are in there, you think they should be in there.

"What I would say is Rogers is competing with arguably our best player right now and he plays for Real Madrid in Jude Bellingham. Bellingham played the last game and in most people's eyes, and certainly in mine, once we get to the World Cup Bellingham will be playing in that position.

"But the more I watch Rogers play, and I actually think Thomas Tuchel thinks like this, it's not an easy decision that Bellingham comes back in.

"This is a real fight for Bellingham and Rogers to see who is going to play in that no. 10 position behind Harry kane at the World Cup for England.

"If Rogers keeps playing like that, it's certainly not a given."