Rayan Cherki's assists for Man City alter the title race, plus Jeremie Frimpong's pace and Ayden Heaven in The Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Why Cherki could change title picture

How Frimpong's pace helps Liverpool

Heaven's growing reputation at Man Utd

Cherki's creativity could swing title race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest’s match against Manchester City

It was not until the start of November that Pep Guardiola left Rayan Cherki on the pitch for over an hour of a Premier League game. The player provided two assists that day against Bournemouth and has started eight of the last nine Premier League games.

Manchester City have won all but one of them to reignite their title hopes and Cherki's role in that has been significant. Most obviously, he scored the winner against Nottingham Forest at the weekend. But his assist for the opener was more typical.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says Rayan Cherki has emerged as a true 'maverick' for Man City

Cherki has provided seven Premier League assists since the start of November, more than any other player in the competition in that time. It is more than twice as many as all but two players - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Fulham's Harry Wilson.

The difference is that while Fernandes and Wilson are the set-piece takers for their respective teams, all seven of Cherki's assists have come from open play. No other Premier League player has more than three assists from open play during this period.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The key for Guardiola has been getting Cherki in possession of the ball in those areas of the pitch where he can cause the most problems for the opposition. At Forest, although many of those touches were on the right, he was able to do damage centrally.

Image: Rayan Cherki's touch map during Man City's win at Nottingham Forest

All three of the chances that he created, including for Tijjani Reijnders' goal, came from forward passes from central positions. Since the start of November, no player in the Premier League has completed more through-balls than the France international.

It is no exaggeration to claim that Cherki's influence has helped transform City's season. On the eve of that game against Bournemouth, they were down in eighth in the Premier League table and closer in terms of points to Burnley than the leaders Arsenal.

Tellingly, that game against the Cherries was the first time that Guardiola had named Cherki and Phil Foden in the same starting line-up. It is seven wins from eight in all competitions with them together since then, the twin playmakers proving crucial.

Back in October, the best case for City reclaiming the title relied on Erling Haaland bludgeoning opponents and covering up the flaws in this team. Now, something is taking shape. There is more to this City. Cherki's impact highlights that clearly.

Frimpong's pace improves Slot's Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rob Edwards was encouraged by Wolves' start but about a quarter of an hour into their game at Liverpool, it changed. "Liverpool began to force us back," he explained. "They changed one or two bits and got a lot of numbers high so it was hard for us to get out."

It was around that time that Arne Slot could be seen on the touchline urging Jeremie Frimpong to move higher up. In the latter stages of the first half at Anfield, the nominal right-back played right up against Wolves' back line. It brought the breakthrough goal.

Image: Jeremie Frimpong's advanced position created an overload for the opening goal

"Last week, he had the assist against Tottenham and today he had a great assist against Wolves," said Slot when discussing Frimpong in the press conference afterwards. "Pace, that is what he has and that is so important and crucial in modern-day football."

He explained: "To create something against a low-block, teams that defend with so many players, usually teams break this down with set-pieces. Now that is not our biggest strength." But Frimpong's pace can help them open teams up another way.

Image: Jeremie Frimpong's actions by zone against Wolves show his attacking role

He raced past two Wolves players before crossing for Ryan Gravenberch to score. "Pure individual ability - quick, bam, bam and a cut-back cross. Okay, we were positioned in the right position, but that is the pace I always wanted to bring in in the summer."

This was only Frimpong's second Premier League start since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, injury hampering his first half-season in a Liverpool shirt. "Now, if he is fit, he can definitely help us." The opening goal in beating Wolves showed precisely why.

Heaven impressing Amorim at Man Utd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s match against Newcastle United

A word too for Ayden Heaven, who earned Gary Neville's player of the match award in Manchester United's backs-to-the-wall win over Newcastle on Boxing Day. Heaven produced eight clearances and one vital block to help preserve a precious clean sheet.

Ruben Amorim's switch to a back four was a major talking point but whatever the formation it seems that the teenage defender has forced himself into the plans. It is now five starts in a row since coming in for the first time this season against West Ham.

Image: Ayden Heaven played a key role for Man Utd in defending their penalty box

"I am really pleased with Ayden. You can feel that he is improving every game. He is young, but you do not feel that he has a good game and then he slows the game or the thinking during the game. No, you feel that he is improving during the game.

Amorim continued: "I think he was not playing, but he trained really well. You just need to train really well to be ready when the opportunity comes. So in this moment, if he continues to play like that, it is going to be really hard to take his place."

One recalls Hayden being presented to the supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford in February following his signing from Arsenal and there being no great sense that he was someone who would have a significant role to play before the calendar year was out.

United lost that game 2-0 to Crystal Palace with Leny Yoro in the team and now Heaven appears to be ahead of the young Frenchman in Amorim's pecking order. Like Yoro, his progress is unlikely be linear. There will be setbacks. But Heaven's reputation is growing.