Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby, Gallagher Premiership suspended for five weeks

The RFU have suspended all rugby activity in England until April 14 subject to continued review

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has suspended all rugby activity in England until at least April 14, with the Gallagher Premiership being provisionally suspended for five weeks, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of government advice to avoid mass gatherings, the RFU suspended all activity at both professional and community level, including club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses until April 14, subject to continued review.

The Premiership Rugby suspension covers four rounds of matches, with the weekend beginning April 24 earmarked for the potential resumption.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby has been suspended until late April

A Premiership Rugby statement read: "We are sorry to tell our fans that we will be postponing our season for five weeks, in line with today's advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the Government would no longer support mass gatherings.

"The safety of our fans and staff is our first priority, and we would like to wish all of those who are affected our heartfelt best wishes and a very speedy recovery.

0:44 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events, pubs and restaurants and to work from home where possible. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events, pubs and restaurants and to work from home where possible.

"We'll continue to work closely with DCMS and Public Health England, and to follow the advice of medical experts, and work with our clubs to help them to support their own wider communities at this time."

There are nine rounds of matches remaining before the scheduled semi-finals and final in June.

Exeter lead the league table by five points after 13 rounds of fixtures.

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals have also been postponed

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals, scheduled to take place from April 3-5, have also been postponed.

The Pro14 and Top 14 leagues were suspended indefinitely last week.

Coronavirus - key sporting developments