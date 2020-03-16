Coronavirus: Key decisions to be taken this week regarding major sporting events

This year was expected to be huge in the world of sport - but the coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the calendar.

It was a quiet weekend with the Premier League and EFL suspended until at least early April and the Six Nations rugby postponed.

It was a similar story worldwide, as golf's Players Championship was among the numerous major events cancelled.

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday via video conference to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions and how the pandemic might affect Euro 2020, which is scheduled to begin on June 12.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also hold talks with heads of international sports ahead of the Tokyo Games, due to start on July 24.

Sport's governing bodies have some big decisions to make in the coming days - here are the key moments to keep an eye out for:

Monday

Rugby Union: Premiership rugby to discuss options.

Sky Sports News has been told the Gallagher Premiership will be suspended.

Castleford were winners over St Helens on Sunday as Super League continued

Rugby League: Super League clubs to meet with Rugby Football League and discuss the coronavirus response.

Super League and Challenge Cup fixtures went ahead as scheduled over the weekend.

RFL boss Ralph Rimmer says a suspension is a possibility - but that it would have a huge financial impact.

Football: The FA has convened a meeting of non-league clubs.

Most National League matches went ahead over the weekend but the league could now be suspended.

Tuesday

Football: Representatives of European clubs and leagues will join national federations on an emergency video-conference call.

A crucial item on the agenda will be Euro 2020 - which is due to take place in 12 European countries from June 12 to July 12.

The president of the Italian FA says they will ask for the tournament to be postponed.

Organisers say that they are currently expecting the Olympics to go ahead as planned

Olympics: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports.

The Olympics are due to start in Tokyo, Japan on July 24 - organisers say they are currently expecting the Games to go ahead as planned.

The IOC says Tuesday's talks are part of a "regular information sharing process" in which stakeholders are updated on developments following the coronavirus outbreak.

Netball: The Vitality Netball Superleague board and all 10 clubs will meet to consider the 2020 season.

The Superleague has been postponed following the weekend's matches.

Wednesday

Football: EFL board meeting to formulate a strategy following the coronavirus outbreak.

All matches currently suspended until at least April 3.

Any loss of fixtures or playing of matches behind closed doors could have a severe financial implications for lower league clubs.

Liverpool's bid to wrap up the Premier League title has been halted by the coronavirus outbreak

Thursday

Football: The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

All matches currently suspended until at least April 4.

It is believed Premier League clubs will have more information by Thursday after the UEFA European football stakeholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if games start again on April 4 but others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August.